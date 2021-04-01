 
checkAd

Islandsbanki hf. Call notice to bondholders of Íslandsbanki hf SEK 1 billion Floating Rate Notes due 26 April 2022 - ISIN: XS1813048128

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 10:21  |  34   |   |   

Kópavogur, 1 April 2021

To the bondholders of:

Íslandsbanki hf SEK 1 billion Floating Rate Notes due 26 April 2022 - ISIN: XS1813048128

Íslandsbanki hf. (the “Issuer”) hereby gives notice to all bondholders of the SEK 1 billion Floating Rate Notes due 26 April 2022 with ISIN XS1813048128 issued by the Issuer (the "Bonds"), of the early redemption of all the Bonds in accordance with paragraph 18 (Issuer Call) of the Pricing Supplement dated 24 April 2018 for the Bonds (the "Redemption").

The Issuer Call Repayment Date for the Redemption will be 26 April 2021.

The Bonds will be redeemed at the Nominal Amount plus accrued but unpaid interest from and including the preceding Interest Payment Date up to, and including, the Issuer Call Repayment Date.

For further information: ir@islandsbanki.is




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Islandsbanki hf. Call notice to bondholders of Íslandsbanki hf SEK 1 billion Floating Rate Notes due 26 April 2022 - ISIN: XS1813048128 Kópavogur, 1 April 2021 To the bondholders of: Íslandsbanki hf SEK 1 billion Floating Rate Notes due 26 April 2022 - ISIN: XS1813048128 Íslandsbanki hf. (the “Issuer”) hereby gives notice to all bondholders of the SEK 1 billion …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration