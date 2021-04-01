 
Unified Communication As A Service Market Size Worth $210.07 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global unified communication as a service market size is expected to reach USD 210.07 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growing preference for combining unified communication and IoT is expected to open new growth opportunities for the market. The ability of cloud-based unified communication solutions, along with IoT devices and solutions, to enable real-time connectivity and contribute to process automation is particularly expected to encourage enterprises to shift from conventional communication to UCaaS solutions. UCaaS (Unified Communication as a Service) can also help in convenient employee collaboration as employers can flexibly hire resources from a more comprehensive geographical range and onboard them through personalized self-guided walkthroughs and training material.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • By deployment, the private cloud segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the greater degree of customization and control offered by private cloud platforms for the deployment of UCaaS solutions
  • Based on industry vertical, the healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as healthcare practitioners increasingly opt for these solutions to gain access to vital patient data and consult with their peers in real-time during mission-critical scenarios
  • Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the emergence of several startups offering cloud-based communication and collaboration services in the region

Read 154 page research report with ToC on "Unified Communication As A Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/unified-communications-as-a-service-market

