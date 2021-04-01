MTIP Announces Strong First Closing of Fund II to drive Healthtech Innovation (PHOTO)

Basel (ots) - Today, MTIP AG, a Basel-based private equity firm that invests in

healthtech companies, is pleased to announce that it has completed the first

closing of its Fund II. The growth capital fund secured EUR 130m and is well on

track towards the target fund size of EUR 200m.



MTIP FUND II, SCSp is MTIP's second healthtech fund, designed to provide growth

capital and build on the healthtech investment thesis of its successful

predecessor. With a target size of EUR 200m the fund invests in digital health

and connected medical device companies, based primarily in Europe, that offer

differentiated solutions for a rapidly evolving healthcare environment.





MTIP's second fund executed a strong first closing securing EUR 130m. Thecapital was raised by different investors comprising mainly institutionalinvestors, pension funds, family offices, hospitals, and foundations. Thecompany is proud to work together with the European Investment Fund (EIF) as ananchor investor. EIF's Chief Executive Alain Godard said: "MTIP's fund strategyfits with EIF's ambition of financing the vital growth segment of the EuropeanVenture Capital ecosystem, which is largely underfunded and overly dependent onnon-European investors for larger investments. The EIF is pleased to supportMTIP and tackle two major gaps in the European market - digital health andgrowth capital.""This closing is an enormously important milestone in our company history, andwe are pleased to have overachieved our expectations. Our Fund II has alreadyadded three stellar investments in Oviva, Trialbee and Koa Health to itsportfolio with more to come soon. This creates a strong momentum towards thefinal close", emphasizes Dr. Christoph Kausch, Managing Partner of MTIP. TheFund continues to see a unique flow of investment opportunities, enhanced by thefirm's network, its leading role in Europe, and the strength of its strategy.ABOUT MTIPMTIP is a fast-growing pan-European healthtech growth capital investor, based inBasel Switzerland. We invest in digital health and digitally connected medicaldevice companies, with offerings that provide clear health-related economicbenefits. Our entrepreneurial investment team, which has complementary privateequity skills and exceptional deal-making capabilities, actively works with ourportfolio companies to boost growth. MTIP efficiently deploys capital to unlockvalue and generate attractive returns for our investors. Visithttp://www.mtip.ch for more informationContact:Dr. Christoph Kausch, Managing PartnerE-Mail: mailto:Christoph.kausch@mtip.chAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/124579/4879381OTS: MTIP AG