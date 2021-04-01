 
MTIP Announces Strong First Closing of Fund II to drive Healthtech Innovation (PHOTO)

news aktuell
01.04.2021   

Basel (ots) - Today, MTIP AG, a Basel-based private equity firm that invests in
healthtech companies, is pleased to announce that it has completed the first
closing of its Fund II. The growth capital fund secured EUR 130m and is well on
track towards the target fund size of EUR 200m.

MTIP FUND II, SCSp is MTIP's second healthtech fund, designed to provide growth
capital and build on the healthtech investment thesis of its successful
predecessor. With a target size of EUR 200m the fund invests in digital health
and connected medical device companies, based primarily in Europe, that offer
differentiated solutions for a rapidly evolving healthcare environment.

MTIP's second fund executed a strong first closing securing EUR 130m. The
capital was raised by different investors comprising mainly institutional
investors, pension funds, family offices, hospitals, and foundations. The
company is proud to work together with the European Investment Fund (EIF) as an
anchor investor. EIF's Chief Executive Alain Godard said: "MTIP's fund strategy
fits with EIF's ambition of financing the vital growth segment of the European
Venture Capital ecosystem, which is largely underfunded and overly dependent on
non-European investors for larger investments. The EIF is pleased to support
MTIP and tackle two major gaps in the European market - digital health and
growth capital."

"This closing is an enormously important milestone in our company history, and
we are pleased to have overachieved our expectations. Our Fund II has already
added three stellar investments in Oviva, Trialbee and Koa Health to its
portfolio with more to come soon. This creates a strong momentum towards the
final close", emphasizes Dr. Christoph Kausch, Managing Partner of MTIP. The
Fund continues to see a unique flow of investment opportunities, enhanced by the
firm's network, its leading role in Europe, and the strength of its strategy.

ABOUT MTIP

MTIP is a fast-growing pan-European healthtech growth capital investor, based in
Basel Switzerland. We invest in digital health and digitally connected medical
device companies, with offerings that provide clear health-related economic
benefits. Our entrepreneurial investment team, which has complementary private
equity skills and exceptional deal-making capabilities, actively works with our
portfolio companies to boost growth. MTIP efficiently deploys capital to unlock
value and generate attractive returns for our investors. Visit
http://www.mtip.ch for more information

Contact:

Dr. Christoph Kausch, Managing Partner
E-Mail: mailto:Christoph.kausch@mtip.ch

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/124579/4879381
OTS: MTIP AG


