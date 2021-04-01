Lifesum Continues Rapid Growth, Empowers Users to Take Control of Their Health From Home During Pandemic

Lifesum strives to provide quality, expert-backed recommendations for people to become healthier through better food choices. As such, the company also today announced its Health Advisory Board. Tasked with helping the company remain innovative while providing additional expertise in fields impacting nutritional success, the Health Advisory Board will evolve along with the needs of Lifesum's user base.

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifesum , the world's leading digital nutrition company, today announced its popular mobile app now has more than 50 million registered users. Spanning 250 countries and engaging in 11 different languages, Lifesum app users receive personalized nutritional guidance based on their individual goals and lifestyle.

"The global pandemic has shone a light on the challenges of our healthcare systems globally. This especially became clear as we learned that many of the underlying conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from COVID-19－obesity, Type 2 diabetes and hypertension to name a few－are all directly related to nutrition," said Marcus Gners, Co-founder and CSO of Lifesum.

A good diet can significantly reduce the risk of several diseases as well as impact our emotional state, mental clarity[1] and even appearance[2]. However nutrition is difficult to navigate because it is dependent on several individual factors.

"The journey to health and wellness is an ongoing one. It's the result of choices made every single day," Gners added. "At Lifesum we're working hard to simplify that journey using tech and to be a trusted source of information to make those daily choices easier."

Lifesum's Health Advisory Board will provide feedback and insight based on their respective fields pertaining to product features, app updates, user experience and more. Inaugural members include:

Christina Meyer-Jax , MS, RDN, LDN and RYT. Christina is a nationally recognized food and nutrition expert, food systems and industry strategist, health marketing communications professional, and educator who loves making healthy easy. She knows first-hand the power of consistent and effective technology in creating healthy outcomes.

Andrew Zimmermann , Founder of Behavior Design Collective. Andrew is a Behavior Change expert who studied under leading Behavior Scientist Dr. BJ Fogg at Stanford University . He advises research in the Behavior Design Lab, lectures on behavior change for wellbeing and founded Behavior Design Collective to consult companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 organizations on how to design products, programs, and services that change behaviors sustainably at scale.

The Health Advisory Board will also bring their expertise to Lifesum's corporate wellness program which helps employers empower their workforces with the tools to improve their eating behaviors, and therefore their overall wellbeing. Under the partnership, Lifesum provides companies, including GE, PayPal and Gympass, access to their premium services, nutritional advice, articles, videos and recipes to help them eat better and achieve their health goals.

Lifesum recently collaborated with Amazon to bring nutrition coaching to Amazon Halo , a new service dedicated to helping customers improve their individual health and wellness.

"We've maintained growth during market turbulence related to the pandemic, sharply increasing both revenue and members. This past year we've supported users in their efforts to improve their wellbeing from home and hope to do so moving forward as life returns to normal," explained Gners. "With our ever expanding user base, global partners and now our Health Advisory Board, we're providing everyone with the tools needed to take full control of their wellbeing so they can live healthier and happier lives."

