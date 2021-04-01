Infosys Recognized as One of the Top Service Providers Across Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021

A significant scale-up in the overall ranking in the Nordics with a customer satisfaction score of 80 percent as compared to the industry average of 72 percent

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the top three service providers in the Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021. The report ranked Infosys as the number one service provider in contractual flexibility, and ranked second in overall customer satisfaction across Nordics, owing to its ability to introduce new technologies and services, and drive business innovation and IT transformational changes for its customers.