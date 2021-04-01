Infosys Recognized as One of the Top Service Providers Across Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021
A significant scale-up in the overall ranking in the Nordics with a customer satisfaction score of 80 percent as compared to the industry average of 72 percent
STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the top three service providers in the Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021. The report ranked Infosys as the number one service provider in contractual flexibility, and ranked second in overall customer satisfaction across Nordics, owing to its ability to introduce new technologies and services, and drive business innovation and IT transformational changes for its customers.
For the report, Whitelane Research and PA Consulting, the innovation and transformation consultancy, surveyed over 350 CXOs and senior decision-makers from top IT spending organizations in the Nordics and evaluated over 700 unique IT sourcing and 700 cloud-sourcing relationships. These service providers were assessed based on their service delivery, client relationships, commercial leverage, and transformation capabilities.
Infosys was ranked among the top three service providers in the Nordics across the general satisfaction KPIs by customers who were surveyed for this study. Some of Infosys' key differentiating factors highlighted in the report are:
- Infosys ranked as a top provider in the Nordics across key performance indicators on Service Delivery Quality, Account Management Quality, Contractual Flexibility, Pricing Levels, Innovation, Subject Matter Expertise, Cloud and Digital Transformation Capabilities, among others
- Infosys' ranked above the industry average by 5 percent year-on-year, making it one of the top system integrators in the Nordics
- Infosys' strong geographic presence and extensive partner networks, with increased localization, to accelerate client transformation journeys, was acknowledged in the survey
- Committed leadership at Infosys that drives attention and investments in the Nordics, along with a sharp focus on ERP, infrastructure, cloud services, digital offerings, AI and automation, data analytics, and smart platforms, were also called out in the report
Johan Kroon, CIO, Toyota Material Handling Europe, said, "Infosys has been helping TMHE in its digital transformation journey by facilitating transformation to a scalable digital hybrid cloud platform, providing application services and digital workplace. As TMHE's partner since 2019, Infosys has delivered in improving customer experience while driving the innovation agenda. I congratulate Infosys for achieving top ranking in the Nordics IT Sourcing Study 2021."
