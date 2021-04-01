 
DGAP-DD Basler AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.04.2021, 11:04  |  16   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2021 / 11:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Ley

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Basler AG

b) LEI
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of own shares of the Basler AG as a share-based component of the 2020 Board of Management compensation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
93.00 EUR 30132.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
93.0000 EUR 30132.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65250  01.04.2021 



Wertpapier


