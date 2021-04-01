The NAGA Group AG reports record revenue of close to USD 14 million in Q1 2021 with an EBITDA of USD 3.7 milion and crosses 1 Million registered accounts.

 
- Record of 2.9 million transactions and USD 70 billion in traded volume

- Copy trading increased by 475%

- A record of 93,000 accounts added in Q1

- NAGA filed an application to allow cross-trading in the US market

- Convertible bond with a nominal value of € 8 million fully placed

Hamburg, 01.04.2021 - The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, reports its preliminary unaudited results of the first quarter 2021.

Unaudited group sales jumped by 69% to USD 13.7 million (Q1 2020: USD 8.1 million), whilst the number of real-money transactions jumped by 141% to 2.9 million (Q1 2020: 1.2 million). Traded volume crossed USD 70 billion, an increase of 155% (Q1 2020: USD 27 billion). Signups jumped by 480% to 93,000 in Q1 2021 compared to 16,000 account signups in Q1 2020 which resulted in another important milestone for NAGA crossing 1 million registered accounts to date. Another highlight is the growth in transactions of NAGAs unique auto-copy tool. More than 1.4 million trades were copied trades on the NAGA platform, which is an increase of more than 475% compared to 0.27 million copied trades in Q1 2020.

"We are pleased with our Q1 results and especially with the growth metrics. We see three-digit growth across our core metrics. Since the restructuring in 2019 we have delivered growth for the 9th consecutive quarter with Q1 2021 being the strongest in our entire company history. It confirms that 2020 was just the beginning of our growth story. Our social trading business is growing very strongly, and we are clearly expanding our competitive advantage underlining our FinTech and user-experience focused character. Compared to classical brokerage funnels our NAGA-Autocopy drives 150% more in user activity and dramatically improved our conversion rates, reduced acquisition cost metrics and improved churn metrics", comments NAGA CEO Benjamin Bilski.

