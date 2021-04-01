Nightfood's April Walmart Ice Cream Rollout Flavors Announced, Featuring Unique Pickles For Two Flavor

Tarrytown, NY, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion Americans spend annually on nighttime snacks, and the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, announced today that the Company’s April Walmart launch will feature Nightfood’s Pickles For Two flavor.

“We intentionally chose April Fool’s Day last year to make our Pickles For Two announcement to create a bit of mystery along with the excitement,” remarked Sean Folkson, Nightfood’s founder and CEO. “We knew some people would hear about a pickle-flavored ice cream on April 1st and wonder if it was a real launch. Obviously, we were not fooling. And now, exactly one year later, I’m extremely proud to announce that Pickles For Two is officially rolling into Walmart.”

Initial purchase orders have been received. In addition to Pickles For Two, the other Nightfood flavors launching into Walmart stores in April are best seller Cookies n’ Dreams, Bed and Breakfast, Cold Brew Decaf, and After Dinner Mint Chip.

Pickles For Two is the only flavor in the Nightfood line whose packaging bears the seal of the American Pregnancy Association. Management expects Pickles For Two to drive awareness and trial of the Nightfood brand within Walmart’s pregnant household consumer base, as well as from pickle fans across the country who seek out pickle-flavored products across categories.

The Company will release full details of the Walmart distribution when Nightfood begins appearing on shelves later this month.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

On February 23, 2021, the Company announced it has secured distribution in Walmart starting in April of 2021. The number of stores and the specific geographic regions involved in the launch have not yet been announced.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.