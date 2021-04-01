 
checkAd

Notification of Major Holdings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 12:23  |  29   |   |   


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings


1. Issuer Details




ISIN



GB00B01FLG62



Issuer Name



G4S PLC



UK or Non-UK Issuer



UK




2. Reason for Notification




An acquisition or disposal of voting rights




3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.



City of registered office (if applicable)





Country of registered office (if applicable)



GB




4. Details of the shareholder




Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?



No



NAME CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
Goldman Sachs International London United Kingdom




5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



29-Mar-2021



6. Date on which Issuer notified



31-Mar-2021



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.434066 0.103663 7.537729 116954997
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.500850 0.346831 6.847681  


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



8A. Voting rights attached to shares


CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) % OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1) % OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01FLG62   115295585   7.430781
GB00BLB3G628   31980   0.002061
US37441W1080   18990   0.001224
Sub Total 8.A 115346555 7.434066%


8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))


TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED % OF VOTING RIGHTS
Securities Lending Open   755954 0.048721
Sub Total 8.B1   755954 0.048721%


8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))


TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS
CFD 24-Feb-2031   Cash 595009 0.038348
CFD 27-Mar-2023   Cash 146536 0.009444
CFD 30-Sep-2025   Cash 88029 0.005673
CFD 29-Jan-2030   Cash 20399 0.001315
CFD 14-Jul-2025   Cash 2365 0.000152
Swap 18-May-2021   Cash 150 0.000010
Sub Total 8.B2   852488 0.054942%


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)


Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)       0.000000
  Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 7.409325 0.103654 7.512979
  Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 7.409325 0.103654 7.512979
  Goldman Sachs International 7.409325 0.103654 7.512979
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)       0.000000
  Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC     0.000000
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)       0.000000
  GSAM Holdings LLC     0.000000
  Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.     0.000000
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)       0.000000
  IMD Holdings LLC     0.000000
  United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.     0.000000
  United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC     0.000000


10. In case of proxy voting




Is there proxy voting?



No



Name of the proxy holder





The number and % of voting rights held





The date until which the voting rights will be held






11. Additional Information



Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.




12. Date of Completion





13. Place Of Completion



London



G4S Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notification of Major Holdings TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B01FLG62 Issuer Name G4S PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Notification of Major Holdings
30.03.21
Notification of Major Holdings
25.03.21
Notification of Major Holdings
19.03.21
Notification of Major Holdings
19.03.21
Nasdaq Approves G4S' Request for Removal From Trading on Nasdaq and Official Listing in Denmark
19.03.21
Notification of Major Holdings
18.03.21
Notification of Major Holdings
17.03.21
Corrective Announcement - Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
17.03.21
G4S plc: Request for Removal from Trading and Official Listing Submitted to Nasdaq
17.03.21
Vesting of shares under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan and the Deferred Bonus Plan