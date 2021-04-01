 
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on April 6 to Provide a Full Update on Its Activities

VANCOUVER, Washington, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman and Chief Medical Officer, Christopher Recknor, M.D., Chief Operating Officer and Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will host an investment community webcast on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Management will provide a full update to its stockholders on Company activities, including recent COVID-19 initiatives and information concerning its active trials in COVID-19, NASH and cancer.

Management will provide approximately 60 minutes to address questions submitted online by analysts and investors.

Date: Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Dial-In: None.
Questions:

  • Prior to the webcast, questions can be submitted online to CYDY_Team@cytodyn.com
  • During the webcast, questions can be submitted through the webcast link below.

This is a “listen only” webcast, which can be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 30 days. Participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register, download and install any necessary software. Please note the below website will not be operational until approximately 60 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, which can be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/ ...

The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until May 6, 2021.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Michael Mulholland
Office: 360.980.8524, ext. 102
mmulholland@cytodyn.com


