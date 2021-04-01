 
checkAd

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces $32 Million Investment in Sightline Payments as Part of $100 Million Strategic Growth Investment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 12:45  |  46   |   |   

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae”) today announced a $32 million investment in Sightline Payments, a dynamic fintech company that is enabling the next generation of cashless, mobile and omni-channel payment solutions for the gaming, lottery, sports betting, entertainment and hospitality ecosystems, as part of a completed $100 million funding round.

William P. Foley II, Chairman of Cannae commented, “Sightline Payments’ seasoned leadership team has a proven track record and a vision to capitalize on many of the highest growth sectors in the entertainment industry, and I look forward to working side-by-side with them to achieve their goals.”

In addition to the approximately $32 million investment from Cannae, strategic investors in Sightline Payments include Searchlight Capital Partners, Point Break Capital, Shift4 Ventures, Genting Group, and Vectr Ventures.

Over the past 12 months, consumer interest in online sports wagering and iGaming has grown rapidly, in part due to the expansion of legalized mobile gaming opportunities in many states across the United States. Payments companies like Sightline have helped sports betting grow by nearly 70% and iGaming by nearly 200% in 2020. The combined online sports betting and online casino market is projected to grow from $3 billion in 2020 to $22 billion by 2026.

The safety, security, and convenience of use within digital gaming channels has triggered a massive increase in consumer interest and casino operator demand for cashless digital payment technologies, generating tremendous sales growth for Sightline Payments solutions. Casino-based gaming is a $90 billion revenue market, serving over 100 million customers annually.

Play+ is Sightline’s flagship solution for seamless and secure pay-and-play with more than 1.5 million enrolled accounts. Play+ is the leading cashless mechanism for users to safely and easily store money and fund their entertainment online, on the gaming floor, and on sports betting platforms with instant access to their money. The Play+ solution has proven valuable to operators and customers given the accelerating demand for digital payments and cashless integration.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”), Fidelity National Financial (“FNF”), and Black Knight, Inc. (“BKI”). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“DNB”), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds approximately 76.6 Million shares of Dun & Bradstreet, equating to ~18% interest. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (“CDAY”), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud-based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns 14 Million shares of Ceridian, representing an approximately 9.5% interest. Cannae also holds approximately 54.3 Million shares, or ~7.5% of Paysafe (“PFSE”), as well as 8.1 Million Paysafe warrants.

About Sightline Payments

Sightline Payments (“Sightline” or the “Company”), is a dynamic Financial Technology (FinTech) company that is enabling the next generation of cashless, mobile and omni-channel payment solutions for the gaming, lottery, sports betting, entertainment and hospitality ecosystems. The Company has more than 1.5 million enrolled Play+ accounts across its current portfolio of more than 70 programs in 39 States, and is poised to build on this presence, commensurate with the expansion visible in the underlying markets it serves. One of the key segments the Company serves is online gaming (both sports betting and iGaming), which is expected to build from $3 billion in total revenue to $22 billion over the next five years. In addition, the Company’s digital payment solutions directly address the wider gaming industry’s opportunity to transform traditional gaming floors into cashless ecosystems, a $90 billion revenue market serving over 100 million customers annually. Sightline is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more at https://sightlinepayments.com.

Cannae Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces $32 Million Investment in Sightline Payments as Part of $100 Million Strategic Growth Investment Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae”) today announced a $32 million investment in Sightline Payments, a dynamic fintech company that is enabling the next generation of cashless, mobile and omni-channel payment solutions for the gaming, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
CYDY BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of $500 million investment in Paysafe Business Combination with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II
25.03.21
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Stockholder Approval of Proposed Combination with Paysafe
03.03.21
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II
03.03.21
Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I