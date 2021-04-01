Maximus Names Teresa “Terry” Weipert as New U.S. Federal General Manager

“The U.S. Federal Services Segment of Maximus has grown significantly in the past decade, thanks to the dedicated leadership of Tom, and we cannot thank him enough for his contributions to our company,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maximus. “His successor, Terry, is poised to further this growth based upon her years of experience in the federal and public sector markets and broad skills in technology and business process management. We believe our future is very bright, as we aim to continue to build upon our current momentum, and Terry is the right person at this moment to lead us there.”

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today it has named Teresa “Terry” Weipert as its new U.S. Federal Services Segment General Manager. Weipert will replace Thomas Romeo, who has announced his retirement after serving in the role for nearly ten years. Romeo will remain with the Company through July to assist with the transition and will subsequently serve on the Segment’s advisory board.

Most recently, Weipert served as the Vice President and Service Delivery Leader at IBM, leading its Healthcare, Life Sciences, and SLED Public Markets. Her previous leadership experience includes executive roles at top companies such as Accenture, Sutherland Global Services, and Unisys. During her 20-plus year career, she has focused on generating significant growth with particular expertise in business process outsourcing and IT services management.

“I am honored and excited to join Maximus, as the company continues to differentiate itself from competitors through its technology and approach to citizen services,” said Weipert. “I am looking forward to building upon the foundation laid by Tom and the Maximus team over the past ten years and taking it to new heights. With the passing of the American Rescue Plan last month, Maximus is ready to assist a vast number of federal agencies to navigate our new normal.”

Romeo joined Maximus in August 2011 to take the reins of a division with $80 million of revenue. Over the next decade, he led and transformed the U.S. Federal Services Segment to deliver over $1.6 billion of revenue in fiscal year 2020. Among the highlights of his tenure are the acquisition of GDIT’s contact center business in 2018, which included the onboarding of roughly 14,000 employees. Under Romeo’s leadership, Maximus expanded the number of agencies it serves while strengthening long-term relationships.