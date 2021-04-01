Earthstone Energy Announces Midland Basin Asset Acquisition

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire privately held operated assets located in the Midland Basin (the “Tracker Acquisition”) from Tracker Resource Development III, LLC and an affiliate (“Tracker”) and from affiliates of Sequel Energy Group LLC (“Sequel”), which hold well-bore interests in certain of the producing wells operated by Tracker. Tracker is backed by 1901 Partners Management LP and EnCap Investments L.P. (“EnCap”), with each holding a 49% ownership interest and Tracker management holding the remainder. The aggregate purchase price of the Tracker Acquisition is approximately $126.5 million consisting of $81.6 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments, and 6.2 million shares of Earthstone’s Class A common stock valued at $44.9 million based on a closing share price of $7.24 on March 30, 2021. The effective date of the Tracker Acquisition will be March 1, 2021, with closing anticipated early in the third quarter of 2021.

Asset highlights: