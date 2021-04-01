 
Earthstone Energy Announces Midland Basin Asset Acquisition

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire privately held operated assets located in the Midland Basin (the “Tracker Acquisition”) from Tracker Resource Development III, LLC and an affiliate (“Tracker”) and from affiliates of Sequel Energy Group LLC (“Sequel”), which hold well-bore interests in certain of the producing wells operated by Tracker. Tracker is backed by 1901 Partners Management LP and EnCap Investments L.P. (“EnCap”), with each holding a 49% ownership interest and Tracker management holding the remainder. The aggregate purchase price of the Tracker Acquisition is approximately $126.5 million consisting of $81.6 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments, and 6.2 million shares of Earthstone’s Class A common stock valued at $44.9 million based on a closing share price of $7.24 on March 30, 2021. The effective date of the Tracker Acquisition will be March 1, 2021, with closing anticipated early in the third quarter of 2021.

Asset highlights:

  • Current net production of ~7,800 (1) Boepd (21% oil, 59% liquids) from 71 wells (30 horizontal / 41 vertical)
  • $153 million PDP PV-10 (2) as of 3/1/21 with reserves of approximately 19.8 MMBoe (3)
  • Low-cost, stable producing assets in complementary location to Earthstone operated assets
  • Approximately 20,300 net acres (100% HBP, 100% operated) in Irion County
    • No drilling commitments required on the acreage
    • Inventory of 49 Earthstone-identified horizontal Wolfcamp locations at four wells per section exceeding 25% IRR threshold on a $50/barrel WTI price deck and using Earthstone’s current estimate of capital costs
    • Further upside to drilling economics based on reduction of drilling and completion costs and reserve impact with up-spaced locations versus historical well spacing

Impact on Earthstone:

  • Purchase price implies PV-16 discount rate on PDP (4)
  • Significant production and cash flow contribution to existing Earthstone asset base
  • Complements Earthstone’s focus on low-cost, high-margin operations with expected impact of lowering per unit of production lease operating expense and G&A expense
  • Cash portion of consideration to be funded with cash on hand and borrowings under the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility (“Credit Facility”)
  • Minimal impact on pro forma year-end 2021 leverage with ESTE targeting sub-1.25x Debt/Adjusted EBITDAX (5)
  • Existing Earthstone shareholders retain 93% of common equity
  • Expected to be accretive on all key financial metrics
  • Expected second half of 2021 production increase of ~5,800-6,000 Boepd (~19% oil, ~59% liquids) prior to adjustments for date of closing

Management Comments

