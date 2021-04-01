 
Genetron Health Presented Its Proprietary Early Screening Technology Mutation Capsule at Science/AAAS Webinar

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: GTH) sponsored a Science/AAAS Webinar, “Early cancer screening today and tomorrow: Exploring liquid biopsy profiling for diagnosis and treatment”, which launched today.

During the panel discussion, Genetron Health’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Yuchen Jiao, gave a speech entitled “Profiling cfDNA-based Biomarkers for the Early Detection of Cancer”. In his presentation, Dr. Jiao highlighted the importance of early detection as the most effective method to prevent deaths from cancer.

He also outlined the development and features of the Company’s proprietary early screening technology, Mutation Capsule; presented a multi-center prospective study that adopted the Company’s liquid biopsy-based early screening test, HCCscreenTM; and explained potential R&D pathway for pan-cancer screening assay.

According to the latest data from the Company’s multi-center prospective study for liver cancer, which was released a week before the webinar, HCCscreenTM had achieved 88% sensitivity and 93% specificity. In early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma patients, the sensitivity of HCCscreenTM was 85% and 96% for tumor sizes of <3 cm and 3–5 cm, respectively.

Dr. Anne Marie Lennon, Director of the Johns Hopkins Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and a professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, joined the conversation with Dr. Jiao. She also emphasized the advantages of liquid biopsy technology in cancer screening, and the benefits of blood tests in particular.

She concluded that blood testing makes it possible to detect cancers, including early cancers, even in individuals with no history of the disease. It is possible to intervene on the basis of blood testing, including surgery, she said.

Blood testing can be incorporated into routine medical care, without discouraging patients from engaging in other forms of screening, she added. Such testing can be performed in a safe manner without incurring a large number of futile, invasive follow-up tests, she said.

To watch the webinar, please click here.

About Genetron Holdings Limited

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GTH) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding business plans, operation outlook and revenue expectation of the HCCscreen, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

