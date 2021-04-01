Genetron Health Presented Its Proprietary Early Screening Technology Mutation Capsule at Science/AAAS Webinar

During the panel discussion, Genetron Health’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Yuchen Jiao, gave a speech entitled “Profiling cfDNA-based Biomarkers for the Early Detection of Cancer”. In his presentation, Dr. Jiao highlighted the importance of early detection as the most effective method to prevent deaths from cancer.

He also outlined the development and features of the Company’s proprietary early screening technology, Mutation Capsule; presented a multi-center prospective study that adopted the Company’s liquid biopsy-based early screening test, HCCscreenTM; and explained potential R&D pathway for pan-cancer screening assay.

According to the latest data from the Company’s multi-center prospective study for liver cancer, which was released a week before the webinar, HCCscreenTM had achieved 88% sensitivity and 93% specificity. In early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma patients, the sensitivity of HCCscreenTM was 85% and 96% for tumor sizes of <3 cm and 3–5 cm, respectively.

Dr. Anne Marie Lennon, Director of the Johns Hopkins Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and a professor of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, joined the conversation with Dr. Jiao. She also emphasized the advantages of liquid biopsy technology in cancer screening, and the benefits of blood tests in particular.

She concluded that blood testing makes it possible to detect cancers, including early cancers, even in individuals with no history of the disease. It is possible to intervene on the basis of blood testing, including surgery, she said.

Blood testing can be incorporated into routine medical care, without discouraging patients from engaging in other forms of screening, she added. Such testing can be performed in a safe manner without incurring a large number of futile, invasive follow-up tests, she said.

