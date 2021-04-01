Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Successfully Registers on BidNet Direct and is Actively Bidding on U.S. Government Contract(s)
The Company is a Verified Federal Government Vendor (CAGE CODE # 8QXV4)
NEW YORK, NY, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has successfully registered on BidNet Direct (“BidNet”) and is actively bidding on U.S. Government contract(s). On October 6, 2020, the Company announced that it had been officially approved to operate as a U.S. Government Vendor. Since then, the Company has strategically broadened and diversified its product offerings and is excited about this potential revenue stream.
BidNet is the most trusted name in government bidding, providing vendors with government opportunities specifically targeted by industry and geographic area. BidNet is now working directly with over 1,100 local government agencies as a bid and vendor management solution. BidNet Direct is comprised of multiple purchasing groups throughout the country. Through these purchasing groups, government agencies utilize the network to publish, distribute and award contracts. Vendors receive exclusive bid opportunities, directly from the buying agency.
The Following Credentials were Issued to Tauriga Sciences, Inc. by the United States Government:
Commercial & Government Entity (“CAGE”) Code#: 8QXV4
Purpose of Registration: ALL AWARDS
Expiration Date: 10/01/2021
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
