Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Successfully Registers on BidNet Direct and is Actively Bidding on U.S. Government Contract(s)

The Company is a Verified Federal Government Vendor (CAGE CODE # 8QXV4)

NEW YORK, NY, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant), additional product offerings, as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it has successfully registered on BidNet Direct (“BidNet”) and is actively bidding on U.S. Government contract(s). On October 6, 2020, the Company announced that it had been officially approved to operate as a U.S. Government Vendor. Since then, the Company has strategically broadened and diversified its product offerings and is excited about this potential revenue stream.

BidNet is the most trusted name in government bidding, providing vendors with government opportunities specifically targeted by industry and geographic area. BidNet is now working directly with over 1,100 local government agencies as a bid and vendor management solution. BidNet Direct is comprised of multiple purchasing groups throughout the country. Through these purchasing groups, government agencies utilize the network to publish, distribute and award contracts. Vendors receive exclusive bid opportunities, directly from the buying agency.