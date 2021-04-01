Hypergrowth retailer automates digital shopper engagement with eGain

The multi-brand retailer was struggling to meet the soaring demand for customer service, fueled by rapid growth. True to its online business model, the company wanted to offer only digital customer service and had deployed a virtual assistant to that end. The chatbot, though, could barely do anything more than meet and greet shoppers. Moreover, the retailer was struggling with disparate channel silos, detracting from both the shopper experience and the contact center agent experience.

The company tried out eGain’s award-winning Virtual Assistant through the eGain Innovation in 30 Days program, a risk-free production pilot. Delighted with the experience, the retailer proceeded to deploy eGain chatbots for multiple brands, tailoring each chatbot’s avatar to match that brand’s personality.

The chatbots are resolving a wide range of shopper queries, including products, order status, returns, and refunds, deflecting customer contacts by up to 90%. The retailer is also leveraging eGain Advisor Desktop for agent-assisted chat, where needed. Unlike standalone products, eGain’s agent desktop allows the customer service representative to see a customer’s interactions with all touchpoints, including with the chatbot, so that the conversation can be simply carried forward for a seamless experience.

The retailer plans to roll out more eGain-powered chatbots rapidly to support their other brands and handle additional shopper intents. Also in the plan is the addition of other digital channels to support contactless commerce.

“Chatbots have assumed a critical role in not only providing service but also building the brand,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are pleased to help this retailer wow shoppers with next-gen digital engagement.”

More information

eGain Virtual Assistant: https://www.egain.com/products/chatbot-virtual-assistant-software/

eGain SuperChat: https://www.egain.com/products/chat-software/

eGain Advisor Desktop: https://www.egain.com/agent-desktop/

eGain Innovation in 30 Days: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

About eGain

eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge, and analytics, our top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub, and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost, and improve compliance. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.