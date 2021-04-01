 
checkAd

Hypergrowth retailer automates digital shopper engagement with eGain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 12:30  |  31   |   |   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that a fast-growing online retailer leverages eGain for digital customer engagement automation.

The multi-brand retailer was struggling to meet the soaring demand for customer service, fueled by rapid growth. True to its online business model, the company wanted to offer only digital customer service and had deployed a virtual assistant to that end. The chatbot, though, could barely do anything more than meet and greet shoppers. Moreover, the retailer was struggling with disparate channel silos, detracting from both the shopper experience and the contact center agent experience.

The company tried out eGain’s award-winning Virtual Assistant through the eGain Innovation in 30 Days program, a risk-free production pilot. Delighted with the experience, the retailer proceeded to deploy eGain chatbots for multiple brands, tailoring each chatbot’s avatar to match that brand’s personality.

The chatbots are resolving a wide range of shopper queries, including products, order status, returns, and refunds, deflecting customer contacts by up to 90%. The retailer is also leveraging eGain Advisor Desktop for agent-assisted chat, where needed. Unlike standalone products, eGain’s agent desktop allows the customer service representative to see a customer’s interactions with all touchpoints, including with the chatbot, so that the conversation can be simply carried forward for a seamless experience.

The retailer plans to roll out more eGain-powered chatbots rapidly to support their other brands and handle additional shopper intents. Also in the plan is the addition of other digital channels to support contactless commerce.

“Chatbots have assumed a critical role in not only providing service but also building the brand,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are pleased to help this retailer wow shoppers with next-gen digital engagement.”

More information
eGain Virtual Assistant: https://www.egain.com/products/chatbot-virtual-assistant-software/
eGain SuperChat: https://www.egain.com/products/chat-software/
eGain Advisor Desktop: https://www.egain.com/agent-desktop/
eGain Innovation in 30 Days: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

About eGain
eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge, and analytics, our top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub, and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost, and improve compliance. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514

eGain Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hypergrowth retailer automates digital shopper engagement with eGain SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that a fast-growing online retailer leverages eGain for digital customer engagement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Legacy IVRs Fail to Deliver Good Experiences, Underscoring Need for Digitalization
09.03.21
eGain Announces Schedule of Virtual Investor Conferences in March