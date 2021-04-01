SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1b Combination Study Evaluating Nirogacestat and Janssen’s BCMA Bispecific Antibody Teclistamab in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Gamma secretase inhibition prevents the cleavage and shedding of BCMA from the surface of myeloma cells. In preclinical models, nirogacestat has been shown to increase the cell surface density of BCMA and reduce levels of soluble BCMA, which may enhance the activity of BCMA-targeted therapies.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating nirogacestat, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) being developed by SpringWorks, in combination with teclistamab, an investigational bispecific antibody targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3 being developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen), in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

“We are very pleased that patients have been dosed in this study, which represents the first clinical study combining nirogacestat with a bispecific antibody in patients with multiple myeloma,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks Therapeutics. “We are advancing nirogacestat as a cornerstone of BCMA combination therapy across modalities and look forward to the enrollment of patients into multiple Phase 1 studies and generating data with our BCMA collaborators in 2021.”

The Phase 1b trial (NCT04722146), which is part of a multi-arm trial being conducted by Janssen, is an open-label study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of nirogacestat in combination with teclistamab in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The trial is being advanced pursuant to a clinical collaboration and supply agreement that SpringWorks entered into with Janssen Biotech, Inc. in September 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Janssen is assuming all costs associated with the Phase 1b study, other than expenses related to the supply of nirogacestat. SpringWorks has formed a joint oversight committee with Janssen to coordinate the sharing of study results, regulatory and other activities in connection with the study.