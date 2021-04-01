 
checkAd

EyeGate Pharma Announces the Appointment of Kenneth Gayron and Aron Shapiro to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 12:55  |  37   |   |   

WALTHAM, Mass., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases, today announced that it has appointed Kenneth Gayron and Aron Shapiro to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Thomas Hancock, Morton Goldberg, M.D., and Bernard Malfroy-Camine, Ph.D., have stepped down from the board, which is now composed of seven members. Both Mr. Gayron and Mr. Shapiro bring a unique perspective, deep expertise and valuable insight to the Company.

“We are very pleased to welcome these esteemed leaders to our board as we navigate our path forward, advance our robust clinical pipeline that encompasses a broad range of therapeutic areas and build on our success to date,” said Franz Obermayr, Ph.D., Acting Chief Executive Officer of EyeGate. “Mr. Gayron has a strong track record for enhancing operational capabilities to drive growth and Mr. Shapiro’s extensive clinical-regulatory strategy and business development experience will be invaluable assets for EyeGate’s leadership team. They are both tremendous additions to our board, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to translate organizational vision to operational excellence.”

Kenneth Gayron has been appointed to EyeGate’s Board of Directors as Chair of the Audit Committee. In addition to his position on EyeGate’s board, he also currently serves as Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President at Avid Technology. At Avid he has been responsible for driving strategic growth initiatives, capital allocation and repositioning the Company with the investment community. Prior to joining Avid, Mr. Gayron served as Chief Financial Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer for Numerex, where he played a significant role in the company’s acquisition by Sierra Wireless and was Chief Financial Officer for Osmotica Pharmaceutical Inc. Prior to his career in senior finance management, Mr. Gayron worked in investment banking with UBS Investment Bank and CIBC World Markets. Mr. Gayron earned his MBA from Cornell University and his B.S. in finance from Boston College.

Seite 1 von 2


EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EyeGate Pharma Announces the Appointment of Kenneth Gayron and Aron Shapiro to its Board of Directors WALTHAM, Mass., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases, today announced that it has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
EyeGate Pharma Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
19
EYEG (Mkap $12 M) Final Daten imminent (4Q19) // extrem low float Aktie