EyeGate Pharma Announces the Appointment of Kenneth Gayron and Aron Shapiro to its Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases, today announced that it has appointed Kenneth Gayron and Aron Shapiro to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Thomas Hancock, Morton Goldberg, M.D., and Bernard Malfroy-Camine, Ph.D., have stepped down from the board, which is now composed of seven members. Both Mr. Gayron and Mr. Shapiro bring a unique perspective, deep expertise and valuable insight to the Company.



“We are very pleased to welcome these esteemed leaders to our board as we navigate our path forward, advance our robust clinical pipeline that encompasses a broad range of therapeutic areas and build on our success to date,” said Franz Obermayr, Ph.D., Acting Chief Executive Officer of EyeGate. “Mr. Gayron has a strong track record for enhancing operational capabilities to drive growth and Mr. Shapiro’s extensive clinical-regulatory strategy and business development experience will be invaluable assets for EyeGate’s leadership team. They are both tremendous additions to our board, and we look forward to working with them as we continue to translate organizational vision to operational excellence.”

Kenneth Gayron has been appointed to EyeGate’s Board of Directors as Chair of the Audit Committee. In addition to his position on EyeGate’s board, he also currently serves as Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President at Avid Technology. At Avid he has been responsible for driving strategic growth initiatives, capital allocation and repositioning the Company with the investment community. Prior to joining Avid, Mr. Gayron served as Chief Financial Officer and interim Chief Executive Officer for Numerex, where he played a significant role in the company’s acquisition by Sierra Wireless and was Chief Financial Officer for Osmotica Pharmaceutical Inc. Prior to his career in senior finance management, Mr. Gayron worked in investment banking with UBS Investment Bank and CIBC World Markets. Mr. Gayron earned his MBA from Cornell University and his B.S. in finance from Boston College.