 
checkAd

Brookfield Asset Management Reaches Agreement with Brookfield Property Partners to Acquire 100% of BPY Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 12:50  |  36   |   |   

---
Aggregate consideration payable to the public of $6.5 billion
---
Unitholders can elect for each BPY unit $18.17 in cash, 0.3979 of a Brookfield Class A Share or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit, subject to pro-ration, for an aggregate consideration mix of approximately 50% cash, 42% Brookfield Class A Shares and 8% BPY preferred units
---
BPY’s Independent Directors Unanimously Approve Transaction

All dollar references are in U.S. dollars, unless noted otherwise.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) announced today that they have reached agreement for Brookfield to acquire all of the limited partnership units of BPY (“BPY units”) at a value of $18.17 per BPY unit1 (the “Enhanced Offer”), to be completed by way of an Ontario court-approved plan of arrangement (“Arrangement”). This represents total consideration of $6.5 billion payable to the unitholders of BPY other than Brookfield and its affiliates (“public unitholders”). The Enhanced Offer represents an increase of 10%, including the appreciation in Brookfield Class A Shares, over the non-binding proposal made by Brookfield on January 4, 2021, a 26% premium to the undisturbed BPY unit price on December 31, 2020, and a 6% premium to the volume-weighted average price of BPY units on the Nasdaq since the announcement made January 4, 2021.

The independent members of the BPY Board of Directors (“the Directors”) have unanimously approved the transaction and recommend that unitholders of BPY do the same.  After consultation with independent financial and legal advisors, and upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors, the Directors have concluded that the offer is fair to the public unitholders and that the transactions contemplated in the Arrangement are in the best interests of BPY.

Nick Goodman, CFO of Brookfield Asset Management, stated, “We are pleased to have reached agreement with BPY’s independent directors on a transaction we believe is appealing to BPY unitholders in many aspects and allows for greater optionality in how we manage our portfolio of high-quality real estate assets. Not only can unitholders choose to receive a meaningful portion of their consideration in cash at a significant premium, but they will also have the option to remain invested in the future upside of our real estate business and alternative asset management franchise.”

Seite 1 von 5
Brookfield Property Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brookfield Asset Management Reaches Agreement with Brookfield Property Partners to Acquire 100% of BPY Units -Aggregate consideration payable to the public of $6.5 billion-Unitholders can elect for each BPY unit $18.17 in cash, 0.3979 of a Brookfield Class A Share or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit, subject to pro-ration, for an aggregate consideration mix …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration