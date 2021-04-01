Brookfield Asset Management Reaches Agreement with Brookfield Property Partners to Acquire 100% of BPY Units

--- Aggregate consideration payable to the public of $6.5 billion --- Unitholders can elect for each BPY unit $18.17 in cash, 0.3979 of a Brookfield Class A Share or 0.7268 of a BPY preferred unit, subject to pro-ration, for an aggregate consideration mix of approximately 50% cash, 42% Brookfield Class A Shares and 8% BPY preferred units --- BPY’s Independent Directors Unanimously Approve Transaction

BROOKFIELD NEWS, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) announced today that they have reached agreement for Brookfield to acquire all of the limited partnership units of BPY (“BPY units”) at a value of $18.17 per BPY unit1 (the “Enhanced Offer”), to be completed by way of an Ontario court-approved plan of arrangement (“Arrangement”). This represents total consideration of $6.5 billion payable to the unitholders of BPY other than Brookfield and its affiliates (“public unitholders”). The Enhanced Offer represents an increase of 10%, including the appreciation in Brookfield Class A Shares, over the non-binding proposal made by Brookfield on January 4, 2021, a 26% premium to the undisturbed BPY unit price on December 31, 2020, and a 6% premium to the volume-weighted average price of BPY units on the Nasdaq since the announcement made January 4, 2021.

The independent members of the BPY Board of Directors (“the Directors”) have unanimously approved the transaction and recommend that unitholders of BPY do the same. After consultation with independent financial and legal advisors, and upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors, the Directors have concluded that the offer is fair to the public unitholders and that the transactions contemplated in the Arrangement are in the best interests of BPY.

Nick Goodman, CFO of Brookfield Asset Management, stated, “We are pleased to have reached agreement with BPY’s independent directors on a transaction we believe is appealing to BPY unitholders in many aspects and allows for greater optionality in how we manage our portfolio of high-quality real estate assets. Not only can unitholders choose to receive a meaningful portion of their consideration in cash at a significant premium, but they will also have the option to remain invested in the future upside of our real estate business and alternative asset management franchise.”