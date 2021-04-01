 
checkAd

Infosys Recognized as One of the Top Service Providers Across Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
01.04.2021, 13:15  |  70   |   |   

Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - A significant scale-up in the overall ranking in
the Nordics with a customer satisfaction score of 80 percent as compared to the
industry average of 72 percent

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has
been recognized as one of the top three service providers in the Nordics in the
Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021 (https://apc01.safel
inks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwhitelane.com%2Fnordics-2021%2F&d
ata=04%7C01%7Cdena.tahmasebi%40infosys.com%7C0bececc0835c49e30c8e08d8f39b156f%7C
63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637527194705835910%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbG
Zsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&
sdata=te8NDXMQWKEOZd0aMFZjU34JmDoxuJYfELTS1e1B7Is%3D&reserved=0) . The report
ranked Infosys as the number one service provider in contractual flexibility,
and ranked second in overall customer satisfaction across Nordics, owing to its
ability to introduce new technologies and services, and drive business
innovation and IT transformational changes for its customers.

For the report, Whitelane Research and PA Consulting, the innovation and
transformation consultancy, surveyed over 350 CXOs and senior decision-makers
from top IT spending organizations in the Nordics and evaluated over 700 unique
IT sourcing and 700 cloud-sourcing relationships. These service providers were
assessed based on their service delivery, client relationships, commercial
leverage, and transformation capabilities.

Infosys was ranked among the top three service providers in the Nordics across
the general satisfaction KPIs by customers who were surveyed for this study.
Some of Infosys' key differentiating factors highlighted in the report are:

- Infosys ranked as a top provider in the Nordics across key performance
indicators on Service Delivery Quality, Account Management Quality,
Contractual Flexibility, Pricing Levels, Innovation, Subject Matter Expertise,
Cloud and Digital Transformation Capabilities, among others
- Infosys' ranked above the industry average by 5 percent year-on-year, making
it one of the top system integrators in the Nordics
- Infosys' strong geographic presence and extensive partner networks, with
increased localization, to accelerate client transformation journeys, was
acknowledged in the survey
- Committed leadership at Infosys that drives attention and investments in the
Nordics, along with a sharp focus on ERP, infrastructure, cloud services,
digital offerings, AI and automation, data analytics, and smart platforms,
Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Infosys Recognized as One of the Top Service Providers Across Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021 A significant scale-up in the overall ranking in the Nordics with a customer satisfaction score of 80 percent as compared to the industry average of 72 percent Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luxus Dividende, Kommentar von Sebastian Schmid zur Daimler
Für eine bessere Welt - Ford verkündet Schritte in Richtung Klimaneutralität und ...
ZEISS Opens High-Tech Center to Leverage New Digital and Other Market Opportunities in North ...
Die deutschen Legehennenhalter setzen Standards in Sachen Tierwohl und stellen zu Ostern die ...
Benzin teurer, Diesel kaum verändert / Preis für Rohöl um zwei Dollar gestiegen ...
CoinLoan Token ist jetzt an der Bittrex Global Exchange gelistet
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing ...
Jahrespressegespräch: Strenger Gruppe will weiter wachsen (FOTO)
Weiterer Zinsanstieg bei Immobiliendarlehen (FOTO)
Vorwerk-Deutschland-Chef: Thermomix-Kopien sind Ansporn für Innovation
Titel
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
Luxus Dividende, Kommentar von Sebastian Schmid zur Daimler
Rainer von Holst, V999 and the Blockchain, or the question what does the investor need to know? ...
Kollateralschaden, Kommentar von Anna Sleegers zur Commerzbank
Compleo fusioniert mit wallbe
Aya Gold & Silver meldet Rekordergebnisse inklusive operativem Cashflow von 3,4 Millionen ...
Auszeichnung "Nachhaltiges Engagement" für Kaufland (FOTO)
Panasonic SC-PMX802: HiFi-Premium-System der Extraklasse (FOTO)
dm startet die "Mission Zukunftsfähigkeit": dm-drogerie markt veröffentlicht seinen Nachhaltigkeitsbericht und stellt mit "Pro ...
Hochperformante Cloudtechnologie für die Zukunft der SAP-Archivierung (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
Fiat-Chrysler im Diesel-Abgasskandal erstmals verurteilt / Landgericht Koblenz fällt ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:16 Uhr
War das der Korrekturboden bei Gold?
14:15 Uhr
Camping World Announces Planned Expansion in Cheyenne, Wyoming
14:11 Uhr
Techstars und das MCIT kündigen den Riyadh Techstars Accelerator an
14:10 Uhr
Giyani Appoints New CFO and Provides Operations Update
14:07 Uhr
DGAP-News: Erlebnis Akademie AG mit sehr hoher Bezugs- und Überbezugsquote bei der Kapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
14:07 Uhr
DGAP-News: Erlebnis Akademie AG mit sehr hoher Bezugs- und Überbezugsquote bei der Kapitalerhöhung
14:06 Uhr
BTCS Welcomes New Independent Director to Strengthen Corporate Governance in Preparation for Planned Uplist to Senior Exchange
14:05 Uhr
Xeriant Signs Joint Venture with Movychem
14:05 Uhr
TriumphPay Announces Agreement to Acquire HubTran
14:05 Uhr
Olay Body Debuts Its Biggest and Most Innovative Product Bundle with Three New Premium Collections