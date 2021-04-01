Infosys Recognized as One of the Top Service Providers Across Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021

Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - A significant scale-up in the overall ranking in

the Nordics with a customer satisfaction score of 80 percent as compared to the

industry average of 72 percent



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has

been recognized as one of the top three service providers in the Nordics in the

Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021 (https://apc01.safel

inks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwhitelane.com%2Fnordics-2021%2F&d

ata=04%7C01%7Cdena.tahmasebi%40infosys.com%7C0bececc0835c49e30c8e08d8f39b156f%7C

63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C637527194705835910%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbG

Zsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&

sdata=te8NDXMQWKEOZd0aMFZjU34JmDoxuJYfELTS1e1B7Is%3D&reserved=0) . The report

ranked Infosys as the number one service provider in contractual flexibility,

and ranked second in overall customer satisfaction across Nordics, owing to its

ability to introduce new technologies and services, and drive business

innovation and IT transformational changes for its customers.







transformation consultancy, surveyed over 350 CXOs and senior decision-makers

from top IT spending organizations in the Nordics and evaluated over 700 unique

IT sourcing and 700 cloud-sourcing relationships. These service providers were

assessed based on their service delivery, client relationships, commercial

leverage, and transformation capabilities.



Infosys was ranked among the top three service providers in the Nordics across

the general satisfaction KPIs by customers who were surveyed for this study.

Some of Infosys' key differentiating factors highlighted in the report are:



- Infosys ranked as a top provider in the Nordics across key performance

indicators on Service Delivery Quality, Account Management Quality,

Contractual Flexibility, Pricing Levels, Innovation, Subject Matter Expertise,

Cloud and Digital Transformation Capabilities, among others

- Infosys' ranked above the industry average by 5 percent year-on-year, making

it one of the top system integrators in the Nordics

- Infosys' strong geographic presence and extensive partner networks, with

increased localization, to accelerate client transformation journeys, was

acknowledged in the survey

- Committed leadership at Infosys that drives attention and investments in the

Nordics, along with a sharp focus on ERP, infrastructure, cloud services,

digital offerings, AI and automation, data analytics, and smart platforms, Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



