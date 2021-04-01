Infosys Recognized as One of the Top Service Providers Across Nordics in the Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2021
Stockholm (ots/PRNewswire) - A significant scale-up in the overall ranking in
the Nordics with a customer satisfaction score of 80 percent as compared to the
industry average of 72 percent
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has
been recognized as one of the top three service providers in the Nordics in the
ranked Infosys as the number one service provider in contractual flexibility,
and ranked second in overall customer satisfaction across Nordics, owing to its
ability to introduce new technologies and services, and drive business
innovation and IT transformational changes for its customers.
For the report, Whitelane Research and PA Consulting, the innovation and
transformation consultancy, surveyed over 350 CXOs and senior decision-makers
from top IT spending organizations in the Nordics and evaluated over 700 unique
IT sourcing and 700 cloud-sourcing relationships. These service providers were
assessed based on their service delivery, client relationships, commercial
leverage, and transformation capabilities.
Infosys was ranked among the top three service providers in the Nordics across
the general satisfaction KPIs by customers who were surveyed for this study.
Some of Infosys' key differentiating factors highlighted in the report are:
- Infosys ranked as a top provider in the Nordics across key performance
indicators on Service Delivery Quality, Account Management Quality,
Contractual Flexibility, Pricing Levels, Innovation, Subject Matter Expertise,
Cloud and Digital Transformation Capabilities, among others
- Infosys' ranked above the industry average by 5 percent year-on-year, making
it one of the top system integrators in the Nordics
- Infosys' strong geographic presence and extensive partner networks, with
increased localization, to accelerate client transformation journeys, was
acknowledged in the survey
- Committed leadership at Infosys that drives attention and investments in the
Nordics, along with a sharp focus on ERP, infrastructure, cloud services,
digital offerings, AI and automation, data analytics, and smart platforms,
