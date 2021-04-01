 
SOF-11 Klimt CAI S.a.r.l. ("BidCo"), a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, announces that the condition precedent to closing of the Public Takeover Offer for CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo") has been fulfilled

- BidCo launched an anticipated mandatory takeover offer for CA Immo on 22 February 2021

- Merger control clearance from the competent authorities has been obtained

- BidCo expects to attain a controlling participation in CA Immo over the coming days, triggering a change of control under the CA Immo convertible bond issue terms and conditions

- Provided the change of control will be announced by CA Immo on 8 April 2021, the offer price for each CA Immo convertible bond with nominal value of EUR 100,000 will be confirmed at EUR 138,628.59

- All other terms of the offer will remain unchanged

VIENNA and LUXEMBOURG, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, 22 February 2021, BidCo published the offer document for an anticipated mandatory takeover offer for all CA Immo shares and convertible bonds that are not held by either BidCo or CA Immo ("Offer"). The Offer was subject to the condition precedent of receiving clearance from the competent competition authorities. As of today, all required merger control approvals have been obtained. The Offer has therefore become unconditional, meaning that the Offer can be completed following the end of the acceptance period on 9 April.

As disclosed in the offer document, 100 CA Immo shares are currently held by a trustee for BidCo ("Trust Shares"), with the trust agreement providing that the Trust Shares shall be transferred to BidCo upon fulfilment of the above-mentioned merger control clearance condition. BidCo currently expects the Trust Shares to be transferred on or around 6 April 2021. With transfer of the Trust Shares, BidCo will obtain a controlling participation in CA Immo within the meaning of Sec 22 et seq ATA.

Once the Trust Shares have been transferred, BidCo will formally notify CA Immo of the controlling participation. Provided that CA Immo announces a change of control (as per the convertible bond issue terms and conditions) on 8 April 2021, the price offered to convertible bondholders will be confirmed at EUR 138,628.59 for each convertible bond with nominal value of EUR 100,000. As a reminder, during the additional acceptance period a reduced offer price of EUR 120,937.26 for each convertible bond with nominal value of EUR 100,000 will be offered. For additional information, please refer to the offer document and the amendment to the offer document.

