Castle Biosciences Collaborates with the Melanoma Research Foundation for “Ask the Expert” Live Webinar Series with Melanoma Experts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced it will collaborate with the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) to present “Ask the Expert” Managing Melanoma, a webinar series, throughout the month of April.

The MRF is the largest independent organization dedicated to melanoma research, education of patients and their caregivers and advocacy on both the federal and state-level. The “Ask the Expert” Managing Melanoma series is aimed at increasing awareness and engagement in the melanoma community and will feature leading dermatologists and melanoma experts.

The Facebook Live webinars are accessible to the public and will take place on the MRF Facebook page with the following industry leaders:

  • April 6, 2021 @ 3 p.m. E.T.: Abel Jarrell, M.D., dermatology/dermatopathology, Melanoma Patient Journey
  • April 13, 2021 @ 4 p.m. E.T.: Brent Moody, M.D., Mohs surgeon, Familial Genetics vs. Tumor Genetics
  • April 20, 2021 @ 4 p.m. E.T.: Shannon Trotter, D.O., dermatology, Use of Gene Expressing Profiling in Melanoma Prognosis
  • April 27, 2021 @ 3 p.m. E.T.: Steven Trocha, M.D., surgical oncologist, Lifetime Clinic for High-Risk Melanoma Patients

“Disease awareness, preventive methods and early detection are all key factors that contribute to the best patient outcomes,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We are proud to support the MRF and its ‘Ask the Expert’ sessions to provide additional resources for patients and educate the public on melanoma and on the role of tumor biology and genomic testing in informing cancer treatment plan decisions for this aggressive form of skin cancer.”

“Our mission is to prevent melanoma in as many people as possible,” said Kyleigh Lipira, M.B.A., chief executive officer of the MRF. “Our work with Castle complements our goal of providing the necessary insight and resources to vigilantly prevent and detect melanoma.”

For more information on the “Ask the Expert” Facebook Live webinars, or to access a recorded playback of the sessions, please visit the MRF Facebook page here.

About The Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis and the treatment of melanoma. The MRF is an active advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF’s website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers.

