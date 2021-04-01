EPIC Midstream Holdings Announces New Executive Leadership

“I am very excited to have Jason join the leadership team of EPIC,” said Mr. Freed. “He brings a wealth of operational experience and knowledge that will greatly benefit our customers, employees and partners. Jason will be instrumental in optimizing our asset base as we complete our transition from a development focused company to a premier operating company.”

EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP (“EPIC” or “the Company”) today announced Jason Blevins has joined EPIC as the Chief Operating Officer effective March 22, 2021. He will report to Brian Freed, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Blevins has spent the greater part of the last decade successfully leading operational teams and assets in the Permian Basin and Texas Gulf Coast. Prior to joining EPIC, he served as a Managing Director, Portfolio Management, of Ares Management’s Private Equity Group. Prior to Ares, Jason served as Vice President at Plains All American where he led the pipeline and terminal operations in Texas and New Mexico. Mr. Blevins began his career in the United States Air Force serving as a Civil Engineering Officer.

Mr. Blevins holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the United States Air Force Institute of Technology.

About EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP

EPIC was formed in 2017 to build, own and operate midstream infrastructure in both the Permian and Eagle Basins. EPIC operates the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and the EPIC NGL Pipeline that span approximately 700-miles servicing the Delaware, Midland and Eagle Ford Basins. EPIC is a portfolio company of funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES). For more information, visit www.epicmid.com.

