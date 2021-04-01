 
checkAd

EPIC Midstream Holdings Announces New Executive Leadership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP (“EPIC” or “the Company”) today announced Jason Blevins has joined EPIC as the Chief Operating Officer effective March 22, 2021. He will report to Brian Freed, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I am very excited to have Jason join the leadership team of EPIC,” said Mr. Freed. “He brings a wealth of operational experience and knowledge that will greatly benefit our customers, employees and partners. Jason will be instrumental in optimizing our asset base as we complete our transition from a development focused company to a premier operating company.”

Mr. Blevins has spent the greater part of the last decade successfully leading operational teams and assets in the Permian Basin and Texas Gulf Coast. Prior to joining EPIC, he served as a Managing Director, Portfolio Management, of Ares Management’s Private Equity Group. Prior to Ares, Jason served as Vice President at Plains All American where he led the pipeline and terminal operations in Texas and New Mexico. Mr. Blevins began his career in the United States Air Force serving as a Civil Engineering Officer.

Mr. Blevins holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the United States Air Force Institute of Technology.

About EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP

EPIC was formed in 2017 to build, own and operate midstream infrastructure in both the Permian and Eagle Basins. EPIC operates the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and the EPIC NGL Pipeline that span approximately 700-miles servicing the Delaware, Midland and Eagle Ford Basins. EPIC is a portfolio company of funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES). For more information, visit www.epicmid.com.

Ares Management Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EPIC Midstream Holdings Announces New Executive Leadership EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP (“EPIC” or “the Company”) today announced Jason Blevins has joined EPIC as the Chief Operating Officer effective March 22, 2021. He will report to Brian Freed, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “I am very excited to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
CYDY BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Ares Management Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Landmark Partners
16.03.21
Ares Management Corporation Closes $3.7 Billion Pathfinder Alternative Credit Fund
04.03.21
Ares Management Corporation to Present at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference