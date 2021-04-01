 
Newmont Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced it will report first quarter 2021 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29, 2021 and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

855.209.8210

Intl Dial-In Number

412.317.5213

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

877.344.7529

Intl Replay Number

412.317.0088

Replay Access Code

10153505

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3079740/2D57F80FC3C94212FDC3597AE9AFB06C

The first quarter 2021 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, April 29, 2021 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Disclaimer

