Athersys to Present at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 14

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced today that Mr. Ivor Macleod, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 1:30 pm EDT. The company will also engage in virtual meetings with other institutional representatives at the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations’ in the Investors Section on the Company’s website at www.athersys.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference for a limited time.