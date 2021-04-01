 
GPD Companies, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Distrupol

GPD Companies, Inc. (“GPD”), an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (“One Rock”), today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Distrupol, a leading European distributor of thermoplastics to the polymer processing industry, from Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Distrupol will become part of GPD, a global holding company for value-added plastics distribution entities including Nexeo Plastics. Under GPD’s ownership, Distrupol and Nexeo Plastics will continue to operate as independent entities and brands and be led by their existing management and commercial teams.

“We welcome Distrupol to the GPD family and look forward to furthering the company’s legacy for innovation and service among its trusted network of European suppliers and customers,” said Paul Tayler, Chief Executive Officer of GPD. “With two strong independent companies, GPD is well positioned to increase its presence in global plastics distribution.”

“Distrupol’s ability to provide differentiated value across the plastics supply chain will be greatly enhanced by becoming a member of GPD’s pure-play distribution platform,” said Richard Orme, Business Director of Distrupol. “While maintaining Distrupol’s distinct identity and deep-rooted relationships with suppliers and customers alike, we are pleased to be a part of GPD as we continue to adapt our offerings to better meet the evolving needs of our partners,” added Andrew Canning, Business Director of Distrupol.

About GPD Companies, Inc.

GPD Companies, Inc. is a leading group of global value-added distributors formed by One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. Its operational entities currently include Nexeo Plastics and Distrupol. For more information, visit www.gpdcompanies.com.

About Distrupol

Headquartered in Surrey, England, with broad geographic reach across Europe, Distrupol has provided value-added sales and application development of thermoplastic resins for over 50 years. Through its decades-long relationships with world class supply partners, the company offers a robust array of superior performance products and solutions that meet the needs of diverse end users from leading and emerging industries, such as the consumer, medical, automotive, and electrical sectors, among others. Distrupol caters to over 1,300 customers across 13 countries with a portfolio of over 4,000 grades of high-quality polymers, including sustainably derived solutions that reduce environmental impact. For more information, visit www.distrupol.com.

About One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.



