“American Jobs Plan” Provides Significant Support for U.S. Solar Industry

President Biden is proposing a ten-year extension of the Investment Tax Credit (“ITC”) and an expanded “direct pay” ITC for solar projects. These two key proposals have the potential to accelerate Solar Alliance’s growth and the Company’s ability to own and operate solar projects.

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to provide an overview of the American Jobs Plan proposed by U.S. President Biden and the positive impact it believes those proposals will have on the U.S. solar industry generally and Solar Alliance specifically.

With operations focused in the U.S. and with a backlog of projects under various stages of agreement with combined capital costs totaling approximately US $66 million, the Company is well positioned to benefit from these two key provisions of the Jobs Plan.

Solar Alliance believes the American Jobs Plan announced by President Joe Biden will provide historic support for the U.S. solar industry and contribute to a strong recovery post-COVID-19.

“The U.S. solar industry has received a tremendous show of support from President Biden as the country begins to emerge from the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Solar Alliance managed to navigate a difficult 2020 and continued to grow our pipeline of solar projects during an unprecedented year. The American Jobs Plan contains key provisions that will accelerate our growth as a company and allow us to contribute to the rebuilding of the economy through clean energy project deployment.”

Investment Tax Credit Extension

The current ITC is a 26 percent tax credit for solar systems. The ITC was in the process of being phased down when Congress passed a two-year delay in 2020. President Biden’s American Jobs Plan proposes to extend the ITC ten years, providing a strong long-term signal to the solar industry. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the solar ITC has helped the U.S. solar industry grow by more than 10,000% percent since it was implemented in 2006, with an average annual growth of 50% over the last decade alone.