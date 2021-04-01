 
checkAd

Agios Announces Closing of Oncology Business Sale to Servier

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

Agios Receives $1.8 Billion in Upfront Cash to Focus on Accelerating and Expanding its Genetically Defined Disease Portfolio

Agios Enters Into Agreement to Repurchase Approximately 10% of Its Outstanding Shares from Bristol-Myers Squibb for $344.5 Million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat genetically defined diseases, today announced the closing of the sale of its commercial, clinical and research-stage oncology portfolio to Servier Pharmaceuticals, LLC, an independent global pharmaceutical company. The transaction was approved by Agios shareholders on March 25, 2021.

In consideration for its oncology portfolio, Agios received from Servier $1.8 billion in upfront cash and is eligible to receive an additional $200 million in a potential future milestone payment for vorasidenib, as well as 5% royalties on U.S. net sales of TIBSOVO (ivosidenib tablets) from sales after the closing through loss of exclusivity and 15% royalties on U.S. net sales of vorasidenib from the first commercial sale through loss of exclusivity.

“First, I want to thank each and every employee within the oncology franchise who helped create truly meaningful, differentiated therapies for patients over the past decade. With your expertise and Servier's deep commitment to its expanding oncology portfolio, we look forward to watching these programs flourish,” said Jackie Fouse, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Agios. “As we look ahead, Agios is poised for a bright and focused future as we seek to rapidly advance our genetically defined disease portfolio, delivering sustainable, long-term value to shareholders and superior outcomes for patients. In the near-term, mitapivat has the potential to be a blockbuster product with approvals in our three initial focus areas – pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency, thalassemia and sickle cell disease – and we have tremendous untapped potential for both the pyruvate kinase R (PKR) activation portfolio as well as our other preclinical assets.”

In addition, Agios today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMS) to repurchase 7,121,658 shares of Agios common stock held by BMS and its affiliates for an aggregate purchase price of $344.5 million, or $48.3785 per share, using the proceeds from the sale of the oncology business. As previously disclosed, the Agios board of directors authorized the company to repurchase up to $1.2 billion of its outstanding shares, using the proceeds from the sale of the oncology business. Following completion of the repurchase of shares from BMS, Agios expects to conduct the remaining $855.5 million of share repurchases over the next 12-18 months, including executing a meaningful portion of the planned repurchases by year-end through a combination of 10b5-1 plans and open market purchases.

Seite 1 von 3
Agios Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agios Announces Closing of Oncology Business Sale to Servier Agios Receives $1.8 Billion in Upfront Cash to Focus on Accelerating and Expanding its Genetically Defined Disease Portfolio Agios Enters Into Agreement to Repurchase Approximately 10% of Its Outstanding Shares from Bristol-Myers Squibb for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Agios Shareholders Approve Sale of Oncology Business to Servier
18.03.21
Agios Sponsors Program Promoting Health Literacy for Patients with Sickle Cell Disease

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
16
Agios Pharmaceuticals Umsatzwachstum voraus!