Red Pine Announces Targeted 15,000 Metre Drill Program at Wawa in 2021

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its exploration and drilling plans for 2021 at its 100% owned Wawa Gold Project, located 2 kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario. With the announcement of the project's consolidation of ownership to 100% (see February 23, 2021, News Release), Red Pine is now ready to execute a strategic drill program designed to expand the existing NI 43-101 mineral resources and to explore the multiple additional highly prospective targets on the property. An estimated 15,000 metres of diamond drilling is planned in 2021 with the program continuing into 2022.

100% ownership (recently consolidated from 63.31%)

Two mineral deposits (Surluga and Minto Mine South) with currently estimated NI 43-101 resource of 1,307,000 tonnes @ 5.47 g/t gold for 230,000 ounces in the indicated category and 2,716,000 tonnes @ 5.39 g/t gold for 471,000 ounces in the inferred category 1

Resource principally located between the surface and 300 metres vertical depth

Discovery of higher-grade mineralization in the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit) down plunge of the existing resource

Preliminary drilling identified five (5) high-grade gold exploration targets that could grow the current resource: Hornblende, Minto B, Grace/Nyman, Minto Mine South and Parkhill # 4 shear zones

Potential for additional high-grade gold targets in the extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone, south of the Parkhill Fault

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine, stated, "After a great deal of work, we are happy to have consolidated Red Pine's ownership of the Wawa Gold Project to 100%. Well funded, we are now set to resume our drilling and exploration programs and continue to grow the mineral resources on the property. Our earlier drill programs discovered mineralized zones beneath the Surluga Deposit and six other mineralized exploration targets adjacent to and beyond the current NI 43-101 resources. The focus of our 2021 exploration program will be to expand Surluga at depth and test the other targets. We are very pleased to now be able to fully develop and realize value as we grow 100% of the Wawa Gold Project for Red Pine shareholders."