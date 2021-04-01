 
checkAd

Passage Bio Announces First Patient Dosed in Imagine-1 Study of PBGM01 Gene Therapy for Infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

– PBGM01 advancement to clinical development represents key milestone for Passage Bio as a clinical-stage company –

PHILADELPHIA, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced that the first patient has been dosed in the company’s global Phase 1/2 clinical trial program for PBGM01, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-delivery gene therapy that is being studied for the treatment of infantile GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1). The patient in the Imagine-1 clinical trial received PBGM01 at The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. This officially marks an important milestone in the company’s advancement to a clinical-stage company.

“In keeping with our company’s mission to develop life-transforming therapies for rare CNS disorders, we are truly excited to progress the clinical development of PBGM01 with the dosing of our first patient. We look forward to sharing initial safety and biomarker data mid-year,” said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer at Passage Bio. “We are also proud of our team at Passage Bio for their outstanding work and the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program for their collaboration in successfully advancing our first investigational therapy into the clinic.”

GM1, a rare monogenic lysosomal storage disease, is caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene, which encodes the lysosomal enzyme beta-galactosidase (β-gal). Reduced β-gal activity results in the accumulation of toxic levels of GM1 gangliosides in neurons throughout the brain, causing rapidly progressive neurodegeneration. GM1 accumulation also results in progressive damage to other tissues including the heart, liver, and bones and manifests with hypotonia (reduced muscle tone), progressive CNS dysfunction, seizures, and rapid developmental regression. Life expectancy for infants with GM1 ranges from 2-10 years, and infantile GM1 represents approximately 60 percent of the global GM1 incidence of 0.5 to 1 in 100,000 live births.

Seite 1 von 5
Passage Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Passage Bio Announces First Patient Dosed in Imagine-1 Study of PBGM01 Gene Therapy for Infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis – PBGM01 advancement to clinical development represents key milestone for Passage Bio as a clinical-stage company – PHILADELPHIA, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Wellteq Appoints Chief Medical Officer
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Passage Bio to Participate in Upcoming April Investor Conferences
22.03.21
Passage Bio Appoints Eliseo O. Salinas, M.D., MSc, as Chief Research & Development Officer
08.03.21
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Grants Fast Track Designation to Three Passage Bio Gene Therapy Candidates Targeting Rare CNS Disorders
03.03.21
Passage Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
02.03.21
Passage Bio to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences