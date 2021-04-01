 
Todos Medical Completes Automation Equipment Installation and Training for Meadowlands Diagnostics

·       Minority-owned lab now well positioned to attract and expand institutional contracts with skilled nursing facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, schools & first responders

·       Automation solution increases processing capacity to 6,000 PCR tests per day, expandable to 12,000 daily tests with minor upgrades

·       Todos expects to see a progressive increase in sales to this client in the second half of 2021 through exclusive PCR supply agreement

NEW YORK, NY, and REHOVAT, ISRAEL, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening, diagnosis and immune support, as well as developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the successful installation of automated lab equipment and completion of training for Wood-Ridge, NJ-based lab client Meadowlands Diagnostics (“Meadowlands Diagnostics”).

“With the completion of automation at Meadowlands Diagnostics, we have brought two new client labs online in March and now have three fully automated laboratory clients in operation, with a fourth on the way,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “We have received their initial sales orders for stocking COVID testing supplies in February and expect to see sales orders from these new labs progressively increase in the second half of 2021 as they ramp up operations.  Furthermore, we believe our growing family of lab clients will provide Todos with a more diversified revenue base and greater future sales potential. As the Todos solution continues to gain traction in the space, we are confident that our future growth in this business will be fueled by adding additional laboratories seeking a cost-effective way to meet the needs of COVID testing customers in the markets they service.  We are excited to welcome the team at Meadowlands Diagnostics to the Todos family and look forward to helping them build their business as a trusted partner for years to come.”

