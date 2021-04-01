 
uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in April

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:

  • Virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease, April 1, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, April 1.

    • Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will participate on a panel discussion entitled, “The Low-Hanging Fruit in Gene Therapy Might Be Hard to Reach – Challenges for Hemophilia A and B” on Thursday, April 1 from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.

    • Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research and development, will participate in a panel discussion entitled, “An Idea Whose Time has Come – Disease Modifying Therapies for Huntington’s Disease” later the same day from 3:00 to 3:50 p.m. ET.

  • Wells Fargo Corporate Access Days, April 6-8, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, April 6.

  • Professional Patient Advocates in Life Sciences, April 13, 2021

    • Daniel Leonard, senior director of global patient advocacy, will participate on a virtual panel discussion entitled, “Building an Internal Patient Advocacy & HR Relationship Series – Part 1: Journey to Patient Advocacy” starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 13.
  • 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 12 - 15, 2021

    • Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, April 15.

    • A company presentation with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 3:45 to 4:25 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.

  • Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit, April 26 - 27, 2021
