uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in April
LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE),
a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific
conferences:
Virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks│2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease, April 1, 2021
- Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, April 1.
Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will participate on a panel discussion entitled, “The Low-Hanging Fruit in Gene Therapy Might Be Hard to Reach – Challenges
for Hemophilia A and B” on Thursday, April 1 from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.
Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research and development, will participate in a panel discussion entitled, “An Idea Whose Time has Come – Disease
Modifying Therapies for Huntington’s Disease” later the same day from 3:00 to 3:50 p.m. ET.
Wells Fargo Corporate Access Days, April 6-8, 2021
- Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, April 6.
Professional Patient Advocates in Life Sciences, April 13, 2021
- Daniel Leonard, senior director of global patient advocacy, will participate on a virtual panel discussion entitled, “Building an Internal Patient Advocacy & HR Relationship Series –
Part 1: Journey to Patient Advocacy” starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 13.
20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 12 - 15, 2021
- Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, April 15.
- A company presentation with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 3:45 to 4:25 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through
the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.
Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit, April 26 - 27, 2021
