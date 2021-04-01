Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for April 2021

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in April 2021:



ROTH Virtual Golden Cannabis Day, April 7, 2021: Founder and CEO Ben Kovler will participate on a brand-focused panel at 4:00 pm ET and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.