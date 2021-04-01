 
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for April 2021

01.04.2021   

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced that its executive team will participate in the following conferences in April 2021:

ROTH Virtual Golden Cannabis Day, April 7, 2021: Founder and CEO Ben Kovler will participate on a brand-focused panel at 4:00 pm ET and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Stifel Canada Cross Sector Insight Conference, April 21, 2021: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 97 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact:     Media Contact:
       
Jennifer Dooley     Linda Marsicano
Chief Strategy Officer     VP, Corporate Communications
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com     lmarsicano@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257     773-354-2004

Source: Green Thumb Industries


Disclaimer

