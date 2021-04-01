COMPASS Pathways appoints Wayne J Riley MD to its Board of Directors

London, UK – 1 April 2021



COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it has appointed Wayne J Riley MD to its Board of Directors.

Dr Riley is President of the State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Health Sciences University, Brooklyn, where he holds tenured professorships in internal medicine, and health policy and management. A primary care physician and an academic, he has more than 25 years of experience encompassing clinical and academic medicine, research programme oversight, biotechnology, primary care, public health, healthcare management and policy, healthcare quality, academic health science centre administration, and government service.

“We are delighted to welcome Wayne to the COMPASS Board,” said George Goldsmith, CEO and Co-founder of COMPASS Pathways. “He has dedicated his career to patients and to improving healthcare services. At COMPASS, we want to transform the patient experience in mental health care and to give people options. We look forward to benefitting from Wayne’s breadth of expertise as we continue to advance our evidence-based research and to work towards our vision of a world of mental wellbeing."

Dr Riley said, “I am honoured to join the Board of COMPASS Pathways at this critical time when it is more important than ever to develop novel, effective treatments for depression and other mental health conditions. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team and contributing to advancing COMPASS’s quest to improve the lives of millions of patients worldwide.”

In addition to his position at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, Dr Riley is also Chairman of the Board of the New York Academy of Medicine, an elected member of the US National Academy of Medicine, a Commissioner of the US Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, and President of the Society of Medical Administrators. He is a President Emeritus of the American College of Physicians (ACP).

Dr Riley is a member of the Board of Directors of HCA Healthcare Inc, a learning health system comprising 180 hospitals and more than 2,000 sites of care in the US and in the UK, where he serves as Chair of the Patient Safety & Quality Committee and a member of the Audit & Compliance and Nominating & Corporate Governance Committees. He previously served as a Director of Vertex Pharmaceuticals. He holds a BA from Yale University, an MPH from the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, an MD from the Morehouse School of Medicine, and an MBA from Rice University.