Altimmune Reports Data from its Phase 1b Clinical Trial of NasoShield

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported clinical data today on its NasoShield intranasal anthrax vaccine candidate. The Phase 1b trial evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of one and two-dose regimens of NasoShield in healthy volunteers. The clinical trial was conducted with support from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).



The trial enrolled 42 healthy subjects who received intranasally administered NasoShield or saline placebo and were then monitored for 6 months post-dosing. The primary endpoint was the safety and tolerability of NasoShield. The primary immunogenicity readouts included the serum binding antibody to protective antigen and anthrax toxin blocking antibody responses at 28- and 56-days post-dose administration. Stimulation of the mucosal IgA immune response in the nasal cavity was also assessed.