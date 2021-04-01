Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Sells 50 Lots to Lennar for $7,000,000

Harbor has now announced the completion of infrastructure improvements on 240 lots at Soundview Estates, of which 215 were purchased by Lennar for single family home construction. Lennar had previously closed on phases 1, 2, 3, & 5 totaling 165 lots during the last 15 months. Harbor Custom Homes is currently building 25 homes in Phase 4.

Gig Harbor, Washington , April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HCDI ), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has closed on the phase 6 sale of 50 residential lots at Soundview Estates in Bremerton, Washington to Lennar Northwest, Inc., a subsidiary of the Lennar Corporation (“Lennar”), for $7,000,000.

Upon completion of improvements, Soundview Estates will grow to a 339-lot subdivision offering spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains, Mt. Rainier, the Seattle Skyline, and Puget Sound. Soundview Estates is a short ten-minute drive to downtown Bremerton, the Seattle Ferry, and the Kitsap Naval Shipyard.

Soundview Estates can be seen at: https://vimeo.com/453127877 .

“We are excited to complete this transaction with Lennar and look forward to closing 99 additional lots in phase 7 with Lennar during the second quarter of this year. Lennar has done a tremendous job at Soundview Estates and we anticipate they will continue to build high quality single family homes that capture the beauty of this unique setting,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up, and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title, and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LenX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.