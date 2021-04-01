 
checkAd

Markforged Appoints Mark Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 13:30  |  78   |   |   

Markforged (the “Company”), creator of an integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that Mark Schwartz has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2021. Schwartz brings extensive experience as a public company CFO, leading capital markets transactions and as part of management teams at high-growth hardware manufacturing and SaaS and AI companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005231/en/

Markforged announced that Mark Schwartz has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Schwartz brings extensive experience as a public company CFO, leading capital markets transactions and as part of management teams at high-growth hardware manufacturing and SaaS and AI companies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Markforged announced that Mark Schwartz has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Schwartz brings extensive experience as a public company CFO, leading capital markets transactions and as part of management teams at high-growth hardware manufacturing and SaaS and AI companies. (Photo: Business Wire)

Schwartz takes over from interim CFO Assaf Zipori, who will now lead the Company’s Corporate Development & Strategy. Markforged is in the process of completing a definitive agreement to merge with one (NYSE: AONE), a special purpose acquisition company, and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MKFG” upon completion of the transaction.

“Mark Schwartz is a seasoned financial executive with deep, relevant experience and a track record of driving results and accelerating growth,” said Shai Terem, Markforged’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “He’s a strong addition to our leadership team, and his experience and track-record as a public company CFO will be invaluable as we prepare to become a public company. I look forward to working with him and am confident his leadership will play a crucial role in fulfilling our vision to reinvent manufacturing and execute for our customers.”

“Markforged’s combination of software, hardware, and materials make it uniquely positioned to capture growing market opportunities and empower manufacturers to create more resilient and agile supply chains,” said Schwartz. “This is a pivotal time in Markforged’s trajectory, and I am excited to work with the team to accelerate growth and execute on the Company's strategic plan so that customers can build anything they imagine.”

Schwartz brings more than 20 years of finance experience to Markforged, including serving as a public company CFO. Schwartz is joining Markforged from his recent role as Chief Financial Officer of Trax, a leading provider of computer vision and artificial intelligence in the retail sector. Prior to that role, he served as CFO & EVP Strategy & Corporate Development at Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) a leading provider of precision optical and electromechanical engineering and manufacturing services. He has also been an advisor to and investor in SaaS and manufacturing companies across telecom, digital media, and healthcare. Previously, Schwartz was an attorney specializing in M&A transactions, private placements, and technology licensing.

Seite 1 von 4
One Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Markforged Appoints Mark Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer Markforged (the “Company”), creator of an integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that Mark Schwartz has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2021. Schwartz brings …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Companies Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Platforms Amid Pandemic, ISG Survey Finds
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Markforged Releases Blacksmith, Powerful Learning Software to Help Companies Reinvent Manufacturing
03.03.21
Markforged Appoints Ken Clayton Head of Global Sales