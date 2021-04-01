Markforged Appoints Mark Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer

Markforged (the “Company”), creator of an integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that Mark Schwartz has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2021. Schwartz brings extensive experience as a public company CFO, leading capital markets transactions and as part of management teams at high-growth hardware manufacturing and SaaS and AI companies.

Schwartz takes over from interim CFO Assaf Zipori, who will now lead the Company’s Corporate Development & Strategy. Markforged is in the process of completing a definitive agreement to merge with one (NYSE: AONE), a special purpose acquisition company, and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MKFG” upon completion of the transaction.

“Mark Schwartz is a seasoned financial executive with deep, relevant experience and a track record of driving results and accelerating growth,” said Shai Terem, Markforged’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “He’s a strong addition to our leadership team, and his experience and track-record as a public company CFO will be invaluable as we prepare to become a public company. I look forward to working with him and am confident his leadership will play a crucial role in fulfilling our vision to reinvent manufacturing and execute for our customers.”

“Markforged’s combination of software, hardware, and materials make it uniquely positioned to capture growing market opportunities and empower manufacturers to create more resilient and agile supply chains,” said Schwartz. “This is a pivotal time in Markforged’s trajectory, and I am excited to work with the team to accelerate growth and execute on the Company's strategic plan so that customers can build anything they imagine.”

Schwartz brings more than 20 years of finance experience to Markforged, including serving as a public company CFO. Schwartz is joining Markforged from his recent role as Chief Financial Officer of Trax, a leading provider of computer vision and artificial intelligence in the retail sector. Prior to that role, he served as CFO & EVP Strategy & Corporate Development at Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) a leading provider of precision optical and electromechanical engineering and manufacturing services. He has also been an advisor to and investor in SaaS and manufacturing companies across telecom, digital media, and healthcare. Previously, Schwartz was an attorney specializing in M&A transactions, private placements, and technology licensing.