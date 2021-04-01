 
PAR Technology Adds Deliverect to its Brink POS Integration Ecosystem

ParTech, Inc., a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, is announcing the introduction of Deliverect, a comprehensive online order management tool, to its growing Brink POS integration ecosystem. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Deliverect is an online order management system that provides restaurants with a unique omnichannel approach to streamline orders from online and third-party sources. Operators can do everything from synchronize order management systems to update menus with the click of a button. They can also make meaningful business decisions using data compiled from a variety of available reports. The result is a better operation that ensures order accuracy, saves time and labor, and ultimately increases overall restaurant revenue.

“We’re excited to welcome Deliverect into the growing Brink POS integration ecosystem,” Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships for PAR, commented. “Whenever we can help our customers modernize their operations while simplifying the online and third-party ordering process, it’s a win for everyone.”

The partnership helps Brink POS users remove a critical barrier in the ordering process, reducing the frustration restaurants and customers sometimes face when placing orders through a third-party delivery platform.

"PAR and Brink POS understand that the best restaurant solutions are the ones that remain invisible - allowing the restaurant to focus on their food and their people,” Alicia Goodman, Partner Manager for Deliverect, explained. “We couldn't be happier to be a part of the innovative Brink POS ecosystem."

Deliverect has processed more than 25 million orders worldwide, resulting in about 80% fewer order errors and 25% more revenue for participating restaurants. The company has also grown its operation exponentially, from 50 employees in early 2020 to nearly 160 today, to support its growing number of customers.

About Deliverect
 Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online food delivery management for restaurants. The platform helps restaurants to integrate their online orders from food delivery channels such as Uber Eats, Doordash, Postmates, etc. seamlessly into one platform, empowering owners to have a better operational service and increased customer satisfaction. Deliverect makes centrally managing all online orders easier with a reliable platform that allows for real-time reporting and stock management. Operating in over 25 markets around the world, Deliverect is trusted by restaurant chains and FMCGs such as Burger King, Timeout Market, Unilever and many more. To find out more information visit www.deliverect.com.

About PAR Technology Corporation
 PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

