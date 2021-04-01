Owens Corning Publishes 15th Annual Sustainability Report

“Owens Corning faced unprecedented challenges in 2020, but remained committed to our broad sustainability agenda,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers said. “This report highlights the amazing accomplishments of our 19,000 employees who work hard every day to meet the needs of today while making the world a better place for the future. We’ve come a long way since we set our second set of long-term goals in 2010, and we have a clear vision of the work that lies ahead.”

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today published its 2020 Sustainability Report. The company’s 15th annual report, titled “Beyond Today, Shaping Tomorrow,” presents the results of the company’s sustainability work in the decade since 2010, as well as progress toward its ambitious slate of 2030 goals.

In the report, the company’s sustainability results and commitments are presented through 16 topics that reflect stakeholders’ priorities. The topics span every aspect of sustainability, including product innovation, environmental footprint reduction, and the company’s impact on people and communities.

Frank O’Brien-Bernini, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer said, “The most critical competence of sustainability talent, all across our company, is the ability to lead change. Every individual can shape the future. Our goals for 2030 and beyond, grounded in what the world needs us to get done, compel us to collaborate to accelerate progress.”

This year’s Sustainability Report includes:

Results covering the 10-year goal period that concluded in 2020, with commentary from company leaders.

Disclosures in response to the GRI Comprehensive standard, the Advanced UN Global Compact, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting requirements.

Information about product innovations for sustainability and the company’s work to drive transformation for a circular economy and a decarbonized future.

Discussion of the impact of COVID-19 on Owens Corning’s employees and work around the world, as well as the company’s response.

An overview of the company’s inclusion and diversity commitment and initiatives, including details about how the company is working to address racial equity and social justice issues.

A new feature, “Speaking of Sustainability,” in which members of the Owens Corning team discuss their work and their personal interest in sustainability-related topics.

In the past year, the company has earned top rankings and high scores from several external organizations, including ranking #1 on the annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens list from 3BL Media for the second consecutive year. In addition, Owens Corporate was included on the CDP A List for both climate and water, and earned a spot on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 11th consecutive year (as industry leader for the Building Products Group for the eighth straight year).

Access the 2020 Sustainability Report and learn more about sustainability at Owens Corning at: https://www.owenscorning.com/corporate/sustainability.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500 company for 66 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005270/en/