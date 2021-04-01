 
checkAd

Owens Corning Publishes 15th Annual Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.04.2021, 13:30  |  34   |   |   

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today published its 2020 Sustainability Report. The company’s 15th annual report, titled “Beyond Today, Shaping Tomorrow,” presents the results of the company’s sustainability work in the decade since 2010, as well as progress toward its ambitious slate of 2030 goals.

“Owens Corning faced unprecedented challenges in 2020, but remained committed to our broad sustainability agenda,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers said. “This report highlights the amazing accomplishments of our 19,000 employees who work hard every day to meet the needs of today while making the world a better place for the future. We’ve come a long way since we set our second set of long-term goals in 2010, and we have a clear vision of the work that lies ahead.”

In the report, the company’s sustainability results and commitments are presented through 16 topics that reflect stakeholders’ priorities. The topics span every aspect of sustainability, including product innovation, environmental footprint reduction, and the company’s impact on people and communities.

Frank O’Brien-Bernini, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer said, “The most critical competence of sustainability talent, all across our company, is the ability to lead change. Every individual can shape the future. Our goals for 2030 and beyond, grounded in what the world needs us to get done, compel us to collaborate to accelerate progress.”

This year’s Sustainability Report includes:

  • Results covering the 10-year goal period that concluded in 2020, with commentary from company leaders.
  • Disclosures in response to the GRI Comprehensive standard, the Advanced UN Global Compact, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting requirements.
  • Information about product innovations for sustainability and the company’s work to drive transformation for a circular economy and a decarbonized future.
  • Discussion of the impact of COVID-19 on Owens Corning’s employees and work around the world, as well as the company’s response.
  • An overview of the company’s inclusion and diversity commitment and initiatives, including details about how the company is working to address racial equity and social justice issues.
  • A new feature, “Speaking of Sustainability,” in which members of the Owens Corning team discuss their work and their personal interest in sustainability-related topics.

In the past year, the company has earned top rankings and high scores from several external organizations, including ranking #1 on the annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens list from 3BL Media for the second consecutive year. In addition, Owens Corporate was included on the CDP A List for both climate and water, and earned a spot on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 11th consecutive year (as industry leader for the Building Products Group for the eighth straight year).

Access the 2020 Sustainability Report and learn more about sustainability at Owens Corning at: https://www.owenscorning.com/corporate/sustainability.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500 company for 66 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Company News / Owens Corning Investor Relations News

Owens Corning Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Owens Corning Publishes 15th Annual Sustainability Report Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today published its 2020 Sustainability Report. The company’s 15th annual report, titled “Beyond Today, Shaping Tomorrow,” presents the results of the company’s sustainability work in the decade since 2010, as well as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
fuboTV, Marquee Sports Network Sign Carriage Agreement
Voya Financial launches new decision-support tool to help American workers optimize their health ...
Alnylam Announces Publication of ILLUMINATE-A Phase 3 Study Results for Lumasiran in The New ...
Astra to Hold Investor Day on April 14, 2021
First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF
Companies Accelerating Adoption of Cloud-Based HR Platforms Amid Pandemic, ISG Survey Finds
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Owens Corning Appoints José Méndez-Andino Executive Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer