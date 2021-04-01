G1 Therapeutics to Host Virtual COSELA (trilaciclib) Kickoff Analyst and Investor Summit on April 9, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that the Company will host a virtual COSELA Kickoff Analyst and Investor Summit on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EDT.



G1 Therapeutics will review its U.S. launch strategy for the first-in-class myeloprotection therapy, COSELA, in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. COSELA is the only FDA-approved therapy that helps proactively deliver multilineage myeloprotection benefit to patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer being treated with chemotherapy. The program will also feature insights about the urgent need to proactively treat patients for myelosuppression from the following leading clinicians: