G1 Therapeutics to Host Virtual COSELA (trilaciclib) Kickoff Analyst and Investor Summit on April 9, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that the Company will host a virtual COSELA Kickoff Analyst and Investor Summit on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EDT.

G1 Therapeutics will review its U.S. launch strategy for the first-in-class myeloprotection therapy, COSELA, in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. COSELA is the only FDA-approved therapy that helps proactively deliver multilineage myeloprotection benefit to patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer being treated with chemotherapy. The program will also feature insights about the urgent need to proactively treat patients for myelosuppression from the following leading clinicians:

  • Jared Weiss, M.D., Thoracic and Head/Neck Oncologist & Associate Professor, Division of Oncology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • Tajuana Bradley, MS, FNP-BC, Nurse Practitioner, Georgia Cancer Specialists

A webcast of the event can be accessed on the Events & Presentations page of www.g1therapeutics.com. The webcast will be archived on the same page for 90 days following the event.

COSELA (trilaciclib) for Injection
INDICATION

COSELA is indicated to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATION

  • COSELA is contraindicated in patients with a history of serious hypersensitivity reactions to trilaciclib.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Injection-Site Reactions, Including Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis

  • COSELA administration can cause injection-site reactions, including phlebitis and thrombophlebitis, which occurred in 56 (21%) of 272 patients receiving COSELA in clinical trials, including Grade 2 (10%) and Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of injection-site reactions, including infusion-site pain and erythema during infusion. For mild (Grade 1) to moderate (Grade 2) injection-site reactions, flush line/cannula with at least 20 mL of sterile 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP or 5% Dextrose Injection, USP after end of infusion. For severe (Grade 3) or life-threatening (Grade 4) injection-site reactions, stop infusion and permanently discontinue COSELA. Injection-site reactions led to discontinuation of treatment in 3 (1%) of the 272 patients.
