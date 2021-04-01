Change in eQ Plc’s Management Team





eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

1 April 2021, at 2.30 p.m.

eQ Plc has previously announced that Janne Larma shall today 1 April 2021 assume the full-time Chair of the Board position and Mikko Koskimies shall assume the position as a CEO of the Company.

In accordance with the abovementioned change, Janne Larma shall resign from the Management Team of the Company, and as of today, Mikko Koskimies shall assume the Chair of the Management Team position.