Change in eQ Plc’s Management Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 13:30   


 

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

1 April 2021, at 2.30 p.m.

eQ Plc has previously announced that Janne Larma shall today 1 April 2021 assume the full-time Chair of the Board position and Mikko Koskimies shall assume the position as a CEO of the Company.

In accordance with the abovementioned change, Janne Larma shall resign from the Management Team of the Company, and as of today, Mikko Koskimies shall assume the Chair of the Management Team position.

Helsinki, 1 April 2021

eQ Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information: Mikko Koskimies, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8799

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

                                                                     

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 9.0 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.


 


30.03.21
eQ Plc: Managers' Transactions
29.03.21
eQ Plc: Managers' Transactions
24.03.21
Decisions Adopted by eQ Plc's Annual General Meeting
18.03.21
Number of Shares in eQ Plc has Increased Through Subscription with Stock Options