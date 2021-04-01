Inozyme Pharma Expands its Scientific Advisory Board

BOSTON, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. , a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of disorders of abnormal mineralization, announced today changes to its scientific advisory board (SAB), including the addition of three leading key opinion leaders with specific expertise in the company’s lead indications:

W Charles O’Neill IV, M.D. , Director of the Ultrasonography Program in the Renal Division at Emory University School of Medicine

Jouni Uitto, M.D., Ph.D. , Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Biology, and Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and Chair of the Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Biology at The Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Paul B. Yu, M.D., Ph.D., Section Head of Cardiovascular Life Sciences at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School



David Thompson, M.A., M.S., Ph.D., a senior adviser to Inozyme, who served as Inozyme’s Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer from 2018-2020, will also be joining the SAB.

Enrique M. De La Cruz, Ph.D., Jon S. Morrow, M.D., Ph.D., and Mark A. Lemmon, Ph.D. are stepping down from the SAB, effective immediately.

“We are honored to welcome Charles, Jouni, and Paul, to Inozyme, and we are excited to have David accept this new role on our scientific advisory board. Their combined experience in ABCC6 deficiency, neointimal proliferation, and mineralization diseases with low pyrophosphate will be invaluable as we continue to explore the role of ENPP1 in new and intriguing indications,” said Yves Sabbagh, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Inozyme Pharma. “Inozyme is deeply thankful to Enrique, Jon, and Mark for their valuable advice and counsel through the early years.”

W Charles O’Neill IV, M.D., is an accomplished physician-scientist in the Renal Division at Emory University School of Medicine where he leads an active basic and translational research program. His current research focuses on the pathophysiology of vascular calcification in renal failure, specifically examining the role of endogenous pyrophosphate in the etiology of vascular calcification.