DeFi Technologies Completes Acquisition of Remaining Interest in Valour Structured Products, a Leading Exchange Traded Product Company Focused on Digital Assets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi”) (NEO: DEFI GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transaction to acquire the remaining interest of Valour Structured Products (“Valour”), first announced on March 23, 2021 (the “Transaction”). Please see the Company’s press release dated January 4, 2021 for additional information on Valour.

Pursuant to the Transaction, DeFi issued a total of 36,934,316 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Valour in proportion to their pro rata shareholdings of Valour, in exchange for the remaining interest in Valour. No finder fees were paid connection with, and no change of control of Defi resulted from, the Transaction. As a result of the Transaction, Valour is now a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of DeFi.

Valour Highlights:

  • Bitcoin Zero started trading on December 3rd, 2020 on the Nordic Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.
  • In the months since December 2020, Bitcoin Zero has been in the top 3 most traded Exchange Traded Products on the exchange.
  • Valour ended the 2020 fiscal year with US$6.9 million in assets under management. It currently has US$54.5 million assets under management as of March 31, 2021.
  • Valour intends to list additional products on Boerse Stuttgart and Frankfurt in Q2 2021 (and possibly other additional global exchanges).
  • Ethereum Zero launched 30 March 2021 and subsequent digital asset product launches are planned for Q2 2021.
  • Significantly, Valour was Co-Founded by Johan Wattenstrom, Founder & Director of Nortide Capital AG. Mr. Wattenstrom was also the founder of XBT Provider, the first synthetic exchange traded product ever launched for BTC in 2015 which currently has 4 billion in assets under management.

“Valour’s mission is to provide investors with accessible and efficient access to innovate asset classes. This acquisition by DeFi Technologies creates an exciting new opportunity for us to expand our offering of innovative ETPs enabling investors to participate in real-time innovation in financial services and beyond,” said Valour CEO Diana Biggs. “Together, we have a tremendous journey ahead and we’re excited and delighted to combine our collective skills, technologies and presence to bring these opportunities to both retail and institutional investors.”

