DeFi Technologies Completes Acquisition of Remaining Interest in Valour Structured Products, a Leading Exchange Traded Product Company Focused on Digital Assets

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi”) (NEO: DEFI GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transaction to acquire the remaining interest of Valour Structured Products (“Valour”), first announced on March 23, 2021 (the “Transaction”). Please see the Company’s press release dated January 4, 2021 for additional information on Valour.



Pursuant to the Transaction, DeFi issued a total of 36,934,316 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Valour in proportion to their pro rata shareholdings of Valour, in exchange for the remaining interest in Valour. No finder fees were paid connection with, and no change of control of Defi resulted from, the Transaction. As a result of the Transaction, Valour is now a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of DeFi.