 
checkAd

C2C Gold Completes Tag Property Sale Agreement With Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 13:30  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C GOLD CORP. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: CTCGF) is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of its interest in the Tag property, located in British Columbia, to Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. As consideration for the sale the Company received $200,000 in cash and 2,000,000 common shares of Engineer. In addition the Company retained a 1% net smelter return royalty interest on the property.

About C2C Gold Corp.
C2C Gold Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake projects, which cumulatively cover an area of 1,151 km² with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. All projects lie within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and provide a large land position in a top mineral exploration jurisdiction. Mineral development in Newfoundland has advanced significantly with increased exploration and development activities throughout the province. C2C also holds one of the largest land packages, with several prominent projects, within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

For additional information:
Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer
(604)757-7180
info@c2cgold.com
www.c2cgold.com




C2C Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

C2C Gold Completes Tag Property Sale Agreement With Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - C2C GOLD CORP. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: CTCGF) is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of its interest in the Tag property, located in British Columbia, to Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
XBT Provider AB (Publ) Announces Settlement Amounts for Expiring Litecoin & XRP Certificates
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
C2C Gold Corp. Announces New OTC Stock Trading Symbol
22.03.21
Richard Goldfarb, PhD, Joins C2C Gold Board of Directors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.08.20
1
Taku Gold vielversprechender Explorer am Yulon