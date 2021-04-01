Pieridae Hires New Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) announced today it has hired a new Chief Operating Officer (“COO”). Darcy Reding will join the Pieridae team April 5th. Mr. Reding is a professional engineer with 30 years of success in small and mid-sized private and public upstream oil and gas companies, with 20 years in leadership roles.

“We are extremely pleased that Darcy has agreed to join our organization,” said Pieridae CEO Alfred Sorensen. ”It is critical we have someone with senior-level experience running complex sour gas assets. Darcy brings us that skill set and is well positioned to take full advantage of the opportunities Pieridae’s assets offer.

“We also needed someone with a proven record of building a resource base and economically bringing on new reserves that will be critical to filling our gas plants and delivering long-term success,” added Sorensen. “Darcy has previously managed a billion-dollar multi-year program to successfully grow production volumes.”

“I look forward to joining Pieridae and hitting the ground running,” said new Chief Operating Officer Darcy Reding. “My focus will be to ensure the Company’s world-class upstream natural gas infrastructure continues to operate with an impeccable safety and environmental record, while providing an efficient and competitive natural gas processing solution for the Company and its customers.

“My other priorities include building a strong performance-driven culture positioned to deliver on clear and well-understood corporate objectives, and continuing to build and strengthen the technical and economic readiness of the drilling inventory that provides the feedstock for the Goldboro LNG project,” concluded Reding.

Mr. Reding has proven success in creating and executing corporate and ESG strategies while developing and leading high-performing, multi-disciplinary teams consistently outperforming targets and delivering stakeholder value. He spent the last decade at NAL Resources as VP Operations and VP Operations & Geoscience. Prior to NAL, Mr. Reding held progressive technical and leadership roles with Norcen Energy, Northrock Resources, Samson Exploration and Enterra Energy Trust.