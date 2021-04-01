 
checkAd

Pieridae Hires New Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 13:30  |  57   |   |   

COO Brings Proven Track Record of Safely Operating Complex Sour Gas Assets

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) announced today it has hired a new Chief Operating Officer (“COO”). Darcy Reding will join the Pieridae team April 5th. Mr. Reding is a professional engineer with 30 years of success in small and mid-sized private and public upstream oil and gas companies, with 20 years in leadership roles.

“We are extremely pleased that Darcy has agreed to join our organization,” said Pieridae CEO Alfred Sorensen. ”It is critical we have someone with senior-level experience running complex sour gas assets. Darcy brings us that skill set and is well positioned to take full advantage of the opportunities Pieridae’s assets offer.

“We also needed someone with a proven record of building a resource base and economically bringing on new reserves that will be critical to filling our gas plants and delivering long-term success,” added Sorensen. “Darcy has previously managed a billion-dollar multi-year program to successfully grow production volumes.”

“I look forward to joining Pieridae and hitting the ground running,” said new Chief Operating Officer Darcy Reding. “My focus will be to ensure the Company’s world-class upstream natural gas infrastructure continues to operate with an impeccable safety and environmental record, while providing an efficient and competitive natural gas processing solution for the Company and its customers.

“My other priorities include building a strong performance-driven culture positioned to deliver on clear and well-understood corporate objectives, and continuing to build and strengthen the technical and economic readiness of the drilling inventory that provides the feedstock for the Goldboro LNG project,” concluded Reding.

Mr. Reding has proven success in creating and executing corporate and ESG strategies while developing and leading high-performing, multi-disciplinary teams consistently outperforming targets and delivering stakeholder value. He spent the last decade at NAL Resources as VP Operations and VP Operations & Geoscience. Prior to NAL, Mr. Reding held progressive technical and leadership roles with Norcen Energy, Northrock Resources, Samson Exploration and Enterra Energy Trust.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pieridae Hires New Chief Operating Officer COO Brings Proven Track Record of Safely Operating Complex Sour Gas AssetsNOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pieridae Energy Limited …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
XBT Provider AB (Publ) Announces Settlement Amounts for Expiring Litecoin & XRP Certificates
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration