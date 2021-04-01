 
Legacy Distribution Group, A Subsidiary of CBD Global Sciences, to Begin Distribution for Mad Tasty

Denver, Colorado, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the addition of new brands to its CBD products distribution channel. 

Legacy Distribution Group, “Legacy Distribution” (Denver, CO) is one of the country’s first CBD-only Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distributors. CBD Global’s Legacy Distribution Group recently welcomed Mad Tasty to its family of CBD brands. Legacy is excited and motivated to build upon Mad Tasty’s significant sales success and help them to fully capture the Colorado market.

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global, shared, “Another addition to the Legacy Distribution family of quality CBD infused beverages.  MAD TASTY has proven to be an innovator in the space and has partnered with incredible collaborators to bring its beverage to market.  We look forward to working with the team at Mad Tasty.”

ABOUT MAD TASTY

MAD TASTY is a sparkling water with zero sugar or sweeteners and 20 mg of hemp extract founded by musician and songwriter Ryan Tedder, lead singer of OneRepublic. Clean, all-natural, and hydrating, MAD TASTY is a low-calorie functional beverage that expands bandwidth for a refreshing experience that keeps energy up all day. Collaborators with Ryan in the creation and marketing of Mad Tasty include First Bev, a private equity fund focused 100% on the beverage industry, Interscope, one of the world’s premier record labels, and Sorse Technology which is a technology company that houses the MAD scientist who created the formulation for the beverage. For every 12 oz can sold, MAD TASTY donates 12 oz of clean water through DROP4DROP, which gives clean drinking water to people and places in need. Available in two fresh flavors, Grapefruit and Watermelon Kiwi, non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free, MAD TASTY is available in Southern California, Texas, Colorado, and other hemp friendly states, as well as online at www.MADTASTY.com.

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a vertically integrated hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two product categories, branded under the name Aethics (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products and Confectionary products.  CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.  With its newly formed Legacy Distribution it has begun to penetrate markets with little to no CBD on the shelves and is becoming the premier path to market for many widely known CBD infused brands.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Strasburg Pharms, grows, and operates irrigated land in Colorado, that grows hemp with only all-natural Colorado water, soil, sun, and nutrients and NEVER sprayed with pesticides or chemicals.  Our genetics are hand selected and maintained to present the best cannabinoid profile with extremely high CBD. 

For further information, please contact, Investor Relations, (888) 401-2239, info@cbdglobalsciences.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, or regulatory approvals.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


