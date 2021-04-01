 
checkAd

Royalty Pharma Acquires Royalty Interest in Cabozantinib From GSK

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.04.2021, 13:30  |  48   |   |   

NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it has acquired a royalty interest in the cabozantinib products Cabometyx and Cometriq from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for an upfront payment of $342 million and up to $50 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of regulatory approvals of cabozantinib for prostate cancer and lung cancer in the U.S. and Europe.

Cabometyx, a multi-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), is approved for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) both as monotherapy and in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) as a first line treatment. Cabometyx is also approved for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients previously treated with sorafenib. Cometriq is approved for progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Cabometyx and Cometriq are marketed by Exelixis in the United States, and by their partner Ipsen in regions outside the U.S. and Japan. Cabometyx is marketed in Japan by Exelixis’ partner Takeda.

“We are delighted to acquire this royalty stream from GSK,” said Pablo Legorreta, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Pharma. “Cabometyx is a leading TKI for the treatment of advanced kidney and liver cancer. The recent U.S. approval for the first line treatment of advanced kidney cancer in combination with Opdivo represents an important advance for patients to improve treatment outcomes and quality of life. We are impressed by the broad development program supporting Cabometyx, which includes additional studies in RCC, HCC and the potential to expand into prostate and lung cancer, as well as the strong global commercial execution.”

GSK is entitled to a 3% royalty on worldwide net sales of cabozantinib products as a result of its 2002 collaboration with Exelixis. Under this transaction’s terms, Royalty Pharma has purchased royalties on cabozantinib products’ net sales in non-U.S. markets through the full term of the royalty and royalties on net sales in the U.S. through September 2026, after which U.S. royalties will remain with GSK.

In 2020, sales of Cabometyx and Cometriq reported by Exelixis and Ipsen were $742 million and €289 million, respectively.

Goodwin Procter, Dechert and Maiwald acted as legal advisors to Royalty Pharma on the transaction.

About Royalty Pharma plc

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and five development-stage product candidates. For more information, visit www.royaltypharma.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Royalty Pharma Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Royalty Pharma Acquires Royalty Interest in Cabozantinib From GSK NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it has acquired a royalty interest in the cabozantinib products Cabometyx and Cometriq from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for an upfront payment of $342 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Riot Blockchain Announces Financial Highlights for the Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Ended 2020 and ...
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Financial Results For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
EHang to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Friday, April 16, ...
Robert Ziegler Joins the Solutions 30 Management Board as Chief Transformation Officer
Statement
DMG Blockchain Solutions and Marathon Digital Holdings enter into Definitive Software and ...
Top women in tech highlight leadership and inclusion during Millicom’s virtual Women’s History ...
XBT Provider AB (Publ) Announces Settlement Amounts for Expiring Litecoin & XRP Certificates
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.03.21
Royalty Pharma Appoints Henry A. Fernandez as Lead Independent Director