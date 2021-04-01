Applied DNA Appoints Clay Shorrock as Chief Legal Officer and Executive Director of Business Development

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced that Clay Shorrock, J.D., has rejoined the Company effective immediately to serve on the executive leadership team as Chief Legal Officer and Executive Director, Business Development. In this newly created role, Mr. Shorrock will lead Applied DNA’s legal, regulatory, IP, and business development functions.

Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, Applied DNA, said, “As we continue to advance the adoption of our PCR-based, LinearDNATM manufacturing platform across highly regulated markets and further develop our IP estate, especially around cancer immunotherapy, viral vectors, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, we are thrilled to bring Clay’s expertise to the leadership team. His prior history with the Company, his deep understanding of our non-biological business coupled with his wealth of experience in life sciences and corporate strategic planning, make him ideally suited to also lead our business development efforts as we work to advance our proprietary platform across multiple business verticals. We look forward to his contributions to position Applied DNA for future success and shape sustained growth.”

Mr. Shorrock has over a decade of experience in intellectual property, patent law, and complex commercial transactions having represented clients, including Fortune 500 and development stage companies. He holds extensive legal experience in the areas of biotechnology, molecular biology, immunotherapy, and medical diagnostics. Mr. Shorrock served as in-house general and IP counsel to Applied DNA from 2016 through 2019, and thereafter as outside general and IP counsel. Mr. Shorrock has been instrumental in the development of the CertainT platform utilized in supply chain security applications and the expansion of the Company’s core PCR-manufacturing capabilities into biotherapeutics and diagnostics. He also led the effort to secure Emergency Use Authorization for the Company’s LineaTM COVID-19 Assay Kit and subsequent amendments that increased the assay’s utility. Mr. Shorrock holds a B.A. in Biology from Franklin and Marshall College and a J.D. with a concentration in intellectual property from Seton Hall University Law School.