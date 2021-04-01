 
LAVA Therapeutics Appoints Karen J. Wilson to its Board of Directors

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX), a biotechnology company focused on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (bsTCEs) to transform cancer therapy, today announced that Karen J. Wilson has been appointed to its Board of Directors and as chair of its Audit Committee. Ms. Wilson brings more than three decades of finance and leadership experience in the life sciences industry.

“I am delighted to welcome Karen to our Board of Directors,” said Stephen Hurly, Chief Executive Officer and President. “She joins us at an exciting time for our company as our first gamma-delta bsTCE candidates progress towards the clinic. Her deep experience leading finance organizations across both clinical- and commercial-stage public life science companies will be invaluable to LAVA as we advance our pipeline aimed at improving patient outcomes and creating value for our shareholders.”

Ms. Wilson is a biopharmaceutical finance executive and board member with experience in life science companies across finance, strategy, and risk management. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Angion Biomedica, Connect Biopharma, and Vaxart, Inc. She was most recently Senior Vice President of Finance at Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc until September 2020 after serving as Vice President of Finance and Principal Accounting Officer. Prior to joining Jazz Pharmaceuticals in February 2011, Ms. Wilson served as Vice President of Finance and Principal Accounting Officer at PDL BioPharma, Inc. She also previously served as a Principal at the consulting firm of Wilson Crisler LLC, Chief Financial Officer of ViroLogic, Inc., Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Operations for Novare Surgical Systems, Inc., and as a consultant and auditor for Deloitte & Touche LLP. Ms. Wilson is a Certified Public Accountant and received a B.S. in Business from the University of California, Berkeley.

“With two candidates expected to enter the clinic in 2021 following a successful IPO, I am thrilled to join LAVA’s Board,” Ms. Wilson said. “I am very excited about the potential of the LAVA platform to potentially transform the cancer treatment landscape. I look forward to working with the rest of the Board and management team to build on LAVA’s success and optimize the value of its unique gamma-delta T cell engager platform in oncology.”

