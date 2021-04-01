PyroGenesis Appoints European Investor & Corporate Relations Advisor

In consideration of the services to be provided, the Company has agreed to pay DGWA a monthly retainer fee payable on the 15 th business day (Germany) of each month. The Company may terminate the Agreement with DGWA, at any time, upon presentation of a forty-five (45) days’ notice. DGWA does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

MONTREAL, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY) (the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), a high-tech Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, has appointed DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation ("Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH", "DGWA"), a German investment banking boutique, as its Investor and Corporate Relations advisor in Europe, effective as April 1 st , 2021 for a period of twelve (12) months.

DGWA’s management team has a 25-year track record in trading, investing, and analyzing SMEs around the world. Based in Frankfurt and Berlin, Germany, the company has been involved in more than 250 IPOs, financings, bond issues, dual listings, and corporate finance transactions as well as road shows and awareness campaigns.

PyroGenesis has appointed DGWA to help increase awareness of PyroGenesis’ proprietary advanced plasma technology both within the European financial community as well as with the industry.

“We are delighted to be working with DGWA to increase our visibility within the European financial markets, and also raise awareness of our product offerings amongst potential clients in Europe,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “Our sales growth and momentum in backlog, which should drive near-term profitability, paired with our commitment to green manufacturing while helping mining and metallurgical companies meet their carbon-neutrality goals, matches the expectations of sustainability conscious European investors and stakeholders.”

“We are excited to introduce the PyroGenesis investment opportunity and product offerings to European shareholders and industry players alike.”, adds Mr. Stefan Müller, CEO of DGWA. “The commitment of the company to sustainable development, paired with the booming demand in high-quality, stock exchange listed 3D printing companies are in the favour of growth driven retail as well as institutional investors in Europe.”